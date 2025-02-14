Amp up your mobile gaming with the Asus ROG Phone 8, now an unbeatable 30% off at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Are you a hardcore mobile gamer looking for your next gaming companion? Then check this out — the Asus ROG Phone 8 is 30% off at Amazon, allowing you to enjoy top-tier features at a more reasonable price. For context, the device is available for about $770, down by $330 from its regular asking price of nearly $1,100.

Save 30% on the Asus ROG Phone 8 at Amazon

$330 off (30%)
The Asus ROG Phone 8 is more affordable than usual right now, offered for 30% off its original price. That makes the gaming phone way more exciting than usual. Get it now and save big.
Buy at Amazon

Save 23% on the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro!

$270 off (23%)
Want an even more capable gaming phone? Consider the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. This one is also on sale, available for 23% off its original price, but it's still quite steep at about $930.
Buy at Amazon

While that's a generous savings opportunity indeed, we must point out it's not the highest price cut Amazon has ever offered. The Asus handset was briefly available for $350 off during Black Friday 2024 and sometime afterward. As far as we know, however, the model enjoys its highest discount of 2025, making it a delight for gaming enthusiasts.

But wait — there's more! The even mightier Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is also on sale right now, dropping down to its Black Friday price on Amazon. This one is 23% off right now, allowing you to buy it for just under $930 instead of as much as $1,200, thus saving you $270.

Right off the bat, we must point out both models' most obvious disadvantage: the short software support promise. In a world where four years of minimum OS upgrades are becoming the new norm, both the Asus ROG Phone 8 and its Pro-grade sibling arrive with just two years of promised OS support. Security patches should continue through 2028, which is (somewhat) reassuring.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with extra-smooth 165Hz max refresh rates, offering lovely visuals. The model also packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. As a dedicated gaming phone, the device also boasts an advanced cooling system, as well as enhanced built-in AI-powered software features.

Overall, there's a lot to like about the Asus ROG Phone 8, and the 8 Pro is even more exciting (although more expensive). If you're looking for a superb gaming device, this might be the one to get. Save 30% on it with Amazon's splendid promo and enjoy your gaming prowess.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

