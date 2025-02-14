Amp up your mobile gaming with the Asus ROG Phone 8, now an unbeatable 30% off at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a hardcore mobile gamer looking for your next gaming companion? Then check this out — the Asus ROG Phone 8 is 30% off at Amazon, allowing you to enjoy top-tier features at a more reasonable price. For context, the device is available for about $770, down by $330 from its regular asking price of nearly $1,100.
While that's a generous savings opportunity indeed, we must point out it's not the highest price cut Amazon has ever offered. The Asus handset was briefly available for $350 off during Black Friday 2024 and sometime afterward. As far as we know, however, the model enjoys its highest discount of 2025, making it a delight for gaming enthusiasts.
Right off the bat, we must point out both models' most obvious disadvantage: the short software support promise. In a world where four years of minimum OS upgrades are becoming the new norm, both the Asus ROG Phone 8 and its Pro-grade sibling arrive with just two years of promised OS support. Security patches should continue through 2028, which is (somewhat) reassuring.
Overall, there's a lot to like about the Asus ROG Phone 8, and the 8 Pro is even more exciting (although more expensive). If you're looking for a superb gaming device, this might be the one to get. Save 30% on it with Amazon's splendid promo and enjoy your gaming prowess.
While that's a generous savings opportunity indeed, we must point out it's not the highest price cut Amazon has ever offered. The Asus handset was briefly available for $350 off during Black Friday 2024 and sometime afterward. As far as we know, however, the model enjoys its highest discount of 2025, making it a delight for gaming enthusiasts.
But wait — there's more! The even mightier Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is also on sale right now, dropping down to its Black Friday price on Amazon. This one is 23% off right now, allowing you to buy it for just under $930 instead of as much as $1,200, thus saving you $270.
Right off the bat, we must point out both models' most obvious disadvantage: the short software support promise. In a world where four years of minimum OS upgrades are becoming the new norm, both the Asus ROG Phone 8 and its Pro-grade sibling arrive with just two years of promised OS support. Security patches should continue through 2028, which is (somewhat) reassuring.
The Asus ROG Phone 8 features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with extra-smooth 165Hz max refresh rates, offering lovely visuals. The model also packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. As a dedicated gaming phone, the device also boasts an advanced cooling system, as well as enhanced built-in AI-powered software features.
Overall, there's a lot to like about the Asus ROG Phone 8, and the 8 Pro is even more exciting (although more expensive). If you're looking for a superb gaming device, this might be the one to get. Save 30% on it with Amazon's splendid promo and enjoy your gaming prowess.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: