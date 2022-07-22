 Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd - PhoneArena
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd

Motorola Samsung Android
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd
Looking to get its massively upgraded RAZR 3 foldable introduced before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10th, Motorola released a teaser on Friday revealing an April 2nd unveiling for the latest RAZR model. On the same date, the manufacturer will also introduce the first smartphone to sport a 200MP camera, the Moto X30 Pro. The teaser was first spotted by Android Authority.

Motorola has already released a video teaser of the new RAZR which is expected to feature a larger external display with more capabilities, a flagship quality processor (the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1), a larger battery, and an updated camera array. The device could also offer consumers the option of buying the foldable with as much as 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

Motorola's decision to turn the RAZR into a flagship makes it a more compelling rival for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 which also turns from a pocketable device into a tall and thin 6.7-inch smartphone. Motorola might have been persuaded to improve the RAZR's specs based on the success of Samsung's 2021 foldable flipper. The device, reduced in price to $999, made up 70% of Sammy's Galaxy Z sales last year according to the company.

The RAZR 3 could also come with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and a 13MP combination sensor to deliver both wide-angle and macro images. We might also see a 32MP selfie snapper, and support for NFC. The Razr 3 will only be available in China at first with a global rollout to be announced later in the year.

On paper, the Moto X30 Pro could be the most exciting, spine-tingling Moto release in years. Besides the 200MP camera sensor, the phone is rumored to include a 50MP sensor and a 12MP sensor. The 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display will refresh at 144Hz and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 will be under the hood. Like the RAZR 3, configuration options are supposed to be available at flagship levels of up to 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

125W wired charging is the fastest that Motorola has ever offered and wireless charging will supposedly run at 50W. A leak has the device priced at €899 ($916 at current exchange rates).

The Moto X30 Pro should get a global release later this year as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.
