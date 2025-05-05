Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2025 conference will face more scrutiny than ever — here’s why

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, is always a big deal in the tech calendar, marking the moment Apple shows off its next wave of software updates. But this year's event, kicking off June 9th, 2025, feels like it has higher stakes than usual. While there's the normal excitement about what's new, there's also a noticeable amount of doubt and closer watching from users and developers alike.

The main reason for this increased attention stems back to WWDC 2024. Last year, Apple made big promises about its new Apple Intelligence system, especially regarding major improvements coming to its voice assistant, Siri. Features like Siri being able to understand what's currently on your screen or perform actions across different apps were highlighted as game-changers.

However, many of these advanced Siri capabilities didn't launch as expected. Reports suggest some core features might be delayed significantly, possibly into 2026, leaving people waiting and wondering. This gap between the exciting announcements and the actual delivery is why many are looking at WWDC 2025 much more critically.



Despite the past delays, expectations for this year's conference are still high. Based on reports, particularly from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we're expecting Apple to reveal a major visual redesign for iOS 19 on the iPhone, possibly the biggest change since iOS 7 introduced a flatter look years ago. This new design might borrow ideas from the visionOS software used on the Vision Pro headset.

We also expect to hear more about Apple Intelligence, hopefully with features that are ready to launch soon. Additionally, significant updates are anticipated for iPadOS, potentially making iPads feel more capable and closer to laptops for productivity tasks.

This year, Apple needs to do more than just announce interesting new features. There's pressure to show real, deliverable progress, especially with AI and Siri, to help rebuild trust after last year's delays.

Showing that it can follow through on its big software promises is important for keeping developers invested and convincing users that Apple is still leading the way, particularly in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence. It feels like a crucial moment for Apple to prove it can make its ambitious plans a reality for everyone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
