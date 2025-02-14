Apple's iPhone SE 4 may arrive with one thing we thought we were done with

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple's anticipated iPhone SE 4 is likely to be revealed soon, potentially on February 19th, as per CEO Tim Cook's post yesterday teasing the launch of a "new member of the family." This new version of Apple's entry-level phone is generating considerable interest, especially concerning its rumored price and features.

The expected starting price for the iPhone SE 4 is around $499, a $70 increase from the previous model, with storage capacity being one of the biggest questions around the device. However, a recent leak from a supposed Chinese retailer, suggests the base model might only offer 64GB of storage.

Image of leaked listing showing the iPhone SE 4 in a 64GB storage option
A new leak shows the iPhone SE 4 with a 64GB base storage capacity. | Image credit — Toranji

This is a point of concern, as many mid-range Android phones in 2025 are expected to offer at least 128GB as a starting point. Should this be correct, though, Apple's decision to stick with 64GB could be a strategy to maintain profitability. Historically, Apple has charged around $100 for each storage upgrade. Considering this, if this trend continues, the 128GB version of the iPhone SE 4 could cost $599, and the 256GB version a hefty $699.

A pricing strategy like this would put the iPhone SE 4 in direct competition with other mid-range phones, particularly Google's upcoming Pixel 9a. The Pixel 9a is anticipated to be a major rival, especially in the North American market. If the storage leak is accurate, the Pixel 9a could be significantly cheaper than the iPhone SE 4 for the same storage capacity. This price difference could be a significant factor for consumers deciding between the two devices — unless you're invested in the Apple ecosystem, that is.

Beyond the price and storage, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have several attractive features. It is expected to adopt the design language of the iPhone 14, giving it a more modern look. Inside, the phone is predicted to house the powerful A18 chip, which should provide a significant performance boost. All versions of the iPhone SE 4 are also rumored to include 8GB of RAM, which should contribute to smooth multitasking and overall performance. Finally, Face ID, Apple's facial recognition technology, is expected to be included, offering a convenient and secure way to unlock the phone.

It should be noted that this leak could very much be incorrect, and we could get the 128GB base storage that we had been expecting. At this point, with possibly less than a week left until we get an official reveal, all we can do is wait and take any further leaks with a grain of salt.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer

