Apple's Fitness+ will soon be accessible with only an iPhone
Apple just announced that all iPhone users, even if they don't own an Apple Watch, will be able to subscribe to its Fitness+ service — where it is available, of course — starting this fall.
So, with Fitness+, you will have access to over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations led by a team of trainers. During these workouts, you will receive onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, which will help you do the exercises correctly and get the most out of your training. However, since you won't use an Apple Watch, the Fitness app will estimate how many calories you have probably burned and then add them to your Move ring, bringing you closer to completing your fitness goals for the day.
Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Its price in the US is $9.99/month.
At the moment, to use Fitness+, you need to own an Apple Watch. But as of this fall, when Apple officially releases iOS 16, Fitness+ will be fully integrated within the Fitness app, and this requirement will become a thing of the past. Furthermore, you will need an iPhone to sign up for the service, but after that, you will be able to use Fitness+ on your iPad and Apple TV as well.
