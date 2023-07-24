Apple's ultimate workout earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, can be yours with a sweet discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you wondering which earbuds to pick for workouts? Or maybe you demand high-class earbuds that can easily pair with all Apple devices? Well, the Beats Fit Pro are the earbuds you seek. These bad boys made it to the top of our list for 2023’s best workout headphones and earbuds and for a good reason. If you want to add them to your tech collection, you might be tempted by this deal–right now, the earbuds are available with a 28% discount at Woot.
The Apple earbuds have a curved design with a secure fit to ensure they won’t fall out of your ears while you work out. They also boast an IPX4 rating, which means they can withstand sweat and the occasional rain. They’re also very flexible and should be comfortable even after wearing them all day.
Like every other pair of high-quality earbuds these days, these bad boys have ANC or Active Noise Cancellation. It allows you to shut down the outside world at any time. And when you need to let the surroundings in, you can easily turn on the Transparency Mode.
These wireless earbuds have an integrated Apple H1 chip, making them easier than ever to pair with your favorite Apple devices. And if you’re an Android fan–the Beats Fit Pro work perfectly with Android smartphones and tablets.
In addition, these Apple earbuds can deliver six hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge. They have a charging case for storage and charging between listening sessions. Putting them in the case can extend the total playtime to up to 24 hours.
We’d like to point out that Woot’s deal only lasts about 18 more hours or until they’re all sold out. The earbuds are on sale at Amazon, too, where they enjoy their lowest price in 30 days. You can grab the pair for 20% less there and choose between an impressive selection of seven available colors.
The Beats Fit Pro have a custom acoustic platform to deliver a balanced sound. They also support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, which enables a fully immersive experience.
