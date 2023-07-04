Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Apple to launch new Beats Fit Pro fragment design edition on July 7

Accessories Apple
@cosminvasile
Apple to launch new Beats Fit Pro fragment design edition on July 7
Beats continues its collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design brand to bring fans special edition products that stand out. The Apple-owned company will launch a special edition Beats Fit Pro fragment design earbuds on July 7, which will be available in both black and white colors.

This would be the third time Beats and fragment are teaming up to launch a special edition product after the two companies released collaborative Beats Flex and Powerbeats Pro two years ago. The upcoming Beats Fit Pro fragment design earbuds feature a minimalist, classic design, but other than that they’re the same as the original model.

Featuring fragment’s twin-lightning logo on both the buds and the case, the new Beats Fit Pro fragment edition earphones are certainly going to appeal to many Apple fans looking to stand out.

I am excited to bring this third collaboration with Beats to life. This classic design is an elevated take on an already dynamic product,” said Hiroshi Fujiwara to HyperBeast.

The two-year-old Beats Fit Pro earbuds come with ANC (active noise canceling) support and feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The fragment design edition has the same specs, which also include Spatial Audio, H1 headphone chip, and Siri support.



According to Beats, the Fit Pro fragment edition earbuds should offer about 6 hours of playtime while active noise canceling is enabled. However, those who don’t need ANC will get one extra hour of playtime. Furthermore, the charging case provides an additional 18 hours of playtime with active noise canceling active.

As far as the price goes, the Beats Fit Pro fragment edition will be available for purchase on July 7 for $199.99 on Apple and select retailers, which is the same price as the traditional model.

Popular stories

Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Anker's hot new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds are already on sale at a nice discount
Anker's hot new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds are already on sale at a nice discount
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Some iPhones are slowing down and you can blame Apple: 4GB vs 6GB RAM iPhone test
Some iPhones are slowing down and you can blame Apple: 4GB vs 6GB RAM iPhone test
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
You can now gift an Amazon Gift Card with a limited-edition mini Prime van
You can now gift an Amazon Gift Card with a limited-edition mini Prime van
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless