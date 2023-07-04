Apple to launch new Beats Fit Pro fragment design edition on July 7

I am excited to bring this third collaboration with Beats to life. This classic design is an elevated take on an already dynamic product









As far as the price goes, the Beats Fit Pro fragment edition will be available for purchase on July 7 for $199.99 on Apple and select retailers, which is the same price as the According to Beats, the Fit Pro fragment edition earbuds should offer about 6 hours of playtime while active noise canceling is enabled. However, those who don’t need ANC will get one extra hour of playtime. Furthermore, the charging case provides an additional 18 hours of playtime with active noise canceling active.As far as the price goes, the Beats Fit Pro fragment edition will be available for purchase on July 7 for $199.99 on Apple and select retailers, which is the same price as the traditional model