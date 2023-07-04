Apple to launch new Beats Fit Pro fragment design edition on July 7
Beats continues its collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design brand to bring fans special edition products that stand out. The Apple-owned company will launch a special edition Beats Fit Pro fragment design earbuds on July 7, which will be available in both black and white colors.
This would be the third time Beats and fragment are teaming up to launch a special edition product after the two companies released collaborative Beats Flex and Powerbeats Pro two years ago. The upcoming Beats Fit Pro fragment design earbuds feature a minimalist, classic design, but other than that they’re the same as the original model.
“I am excited to bring this third collaboration with Beats to life. This classic design is an elevated take on an already dynamic product,” said Hiroshi Fujiwara to HyperBeast.
The two-year-old Beats Fit Pro earbuds come with ANC (active noise canceling) support and feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The fragment design edition has the same specs, which also include Spatial Audio, H1 headphone chip, and Siri support.
Featuring fragment’s twin-lightning logo on both the buds and the case, the new Beats Fit Pro fragment edition earphones are certainly going to appeal to many Apple fans looking to stand out.
According to Beats, the Fit Pro fragment edition earbuds should offer about 6 hours of playtime while active noise canceling is enabled. However, those who don’t need ANC will get one extra hour of playtime. Furthermore, the charging case provides an additional 18 hours of playtime with active noise canceling active.
As far as the price goes, the Beats Fit Pro fragment edition will be available for purchase on July 7 for $199.99 on Apple and select retailers, which is the same price as the traditional model.
