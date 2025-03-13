Apple's AI gamble and broken promises spark iPhone buyers' doubts

AI-generated image credit — ImageFX

The problem started last year when Apple revealed its plans at WWDC 2024. The company talked about all the ways in which Siri would become smarter, understanding personal context and working better with apps. But as time went on, the launch dates kept getting pushed back. By the time Apple finally admitted that some of these features wouldn't arrive until next year, the damage was done. People felt let down, and this feeling is impacting how they view the new iPhones.Apple, it seems, was aware of this. They reportedly gave their suppliers lower sales forecasts for iPhones, indicating they knew the AI features weren't going to be a big hit. This suggests that the company had already factored in the public’s reaction to the delays.With the tech industry now ripe with competition over who can innovate the most with AI, Apple is now facing increased pressure to keep up with the likes of Google, OpenAI, and other companies that are all pushing the boundaries. The delay in delivering on their AI promises has shaken confidence, and it’s possible that this will affect sales of the upcoming iPhone models as well. If Apple cannot deliver on its AI promises, it may lose out to other companies that can.