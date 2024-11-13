Apple’s 2024 in review: The Good, the Bad, and the Overhyped | PA Show E26
Apple’s 2024 product lineup brought a mix of excitement and disappointment as the tech giant introduced upgrades across its key devices. While some innovations garnered praise, like the extremely thin iPad Pro M4, others left users and critics divided on their practical value. Such was the case with the next big thing we were all waiting for: the Vision Pro.
And how did the new iPhone 16 series fare? What about Apple's efforts on the AI front? In this episode, we decided to do something different and take a closer look at how Apple’s 2024 products did this year, not so much from financial perspective, but mostly in terms of perceived innovation and excitement.
iPhone 16: A solid upgrade with weird a AI pitch
The iPhone 16 launched with several notable upgrades, including enough RAM for Apple's AI capabilities, studio-quality microphones, and better battery life. However, the focus on Apple Intelligence felt a bit forced and exploited for a sales boost. The new Camera Control button is fun but inconvenient for most things beyond launching the camera. Despite these drawbacks, features like the improved photographic styles, faster A18 chipset and pro-level microphones were well-received, making the iPhone 16 a solid upgrade.
The new iPad Pro M4: A redesign that shines like a diamond
Apple’s new iPad Pro with M4 processor stole the tablet show in 2024. The iPad Pro’s redesigned exterior, larger Air model, and introduction of landscape cameras marked significant steps forward. The new Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard made the iPad Pro an ideal device for professionals seeking an elegant, versatile and super-powerful tablet. We still hate the lack of high-refresh rate ProMotion tech on the iPad Air, but overall there isn't much to complain about.
Vision Pro: Impressive tech in a product not yet ready for the mass market
Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset came with cutting-edge technology, offering a seamless experience with strong iPad app integration and a powerful hardware stack. Yet, its $3,500 price tag and heavy design led many to doubt some of the decisions Apple made with the product. Sales fell short of expectations, and reports of production pauses signaled challenges for Apple’s vision of AR/VR adoption.
Watch the episode above for the full rundown as well as our ratings of Apple's product performance in 2024!
