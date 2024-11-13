Apple’s 2024 in review: The Good, the Bad, and the Overhyped | PA Show E26

HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH PHONEARENA SHOW E26:



iPhone 16: A solid upgrade with weird a AI pitch

The iPhone 16 launched with several notable upgrades, including enough RAM for Apple's AI capabilities, studio-quality microphones, and better battery life. However, the focus on Apple Intelligence felt a bit forced and exploited for a sales boost. The new Camera Control button is fun but inconvenient for most things beyond launching the camera. Despite these drawbacks, features like the improved photographic styles, faster A18 chipset and pro-level microphones were well-received, making the iPhone 16 a solid upgrade.





The new iPad Pro M4: A redesign that shines like a diamond

Apple’s new iPad Pro with M4 processor stole the tablet show in 2024. The iPad Pro’s redesigned exterior, larger Air model, and introduction of landscape cameras marked significant steps forward. The new Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard made the iPad Pro an ideal device for professionals seeking an elegant, versatile and super-powerful tablet. We still hate the lack of high-refresh rate ProMotion tech on the iPad Air, but overall there isn't much to complain about.





Vision Pro: Impressive tech in a product not yet ready for the mass market



Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset came with cutting-edge technology, offering a seamless experience with strong iPad app integration and a powerful hardware stack. Yet, its $3,500 price tag and heavy design led many to doubt some of the decisions Apple made with the product. Sales fell short of expectations, and reports of production pauses signaled challenges for Apple's vision of AR/VR adoption.





