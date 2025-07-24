AppleCare+ just got a big upgrade for iPad and Apple Watch users
Theft and loss coverage now extends beyond iPhone – here's what's included.
Apple recently announced a new AppleCare One plan that simplifies protection across your devices. But there's something else coming to AppleCare+ beyond this new bundle plan.
Starting this Thursday, July 24, the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan will expand its availability to the iPad and Apple Watch. These plans are available individually, and you don't need to have AppleCare One coverage to take advantage of these plans.
Previously, this super useful plan was only limited to the iPhone. iPad and Apple Watch users had only the regular AppleCare+ for repairs, which they could choose if they wanted extra protection for their new device. With this change, this would no longer be the case.
Unfortunately, the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is still not available for other Apple devices, including Macs, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, and even Apple Vision Pro. But luckily, if you prefer AppleCare One, theft and loss coverage applies to any devices that you add to that plan, and this includes the iPad and Apple Watch as well.
I personally think that this is a great move by Apple. A lot of people take their iPads and Apple Watches everywhere, just like their phones. Accidents happen, and sometimes things get lost or stolen.
It's nice to know there's now an option to protect those devices too – not just the iPhone. The prices seem fair, and it gives people peace of mind. Whether you go for AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss or bundle everything with AppleCare One, it's good to have more choices.
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss includes coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss of the device in a one-year period. It also includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage.
In the U.S., this plan starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for iPads, and at $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year for the Apple Watch.
You can soon cover your Apple Watch with the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
