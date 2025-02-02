Apple will reportedly launch a new event planning and invite feature next week called "Confetti"
Apple is reportedly working on a new iCloud feature called "Confetti" that aims to simplify event planning and invitations. This new service could change how people organize get-togethers, from casual parties to formal meetings. From the reporting by Apple insider Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, it appears this could be seen as a modern, digital way to send out invitations and manage RSVPs, all integrated within Apple's existing ecosystem. This move suggests Apple may be looking to update its calendar app and related services, potentially making it a more central hub for social organization.
While details about "Confetti" are still scarce, its connection to iOS 18.3 suggests a close integration with Apple's mobile operating system. This could mean that the service will be available across iPhones, iPads and Macs. It's also possible that "Confetti" could tie into other Apple services, like iCloud and Reminders, creating a comprehensive system for managing events and related tasks. There was no mention of whether this service could integrate with existing calendar services, like Google Calendar, for example.
The current calendar app on Apple devices has been relatively unchanged for a while. While functional, it hasn't seen any major overhauls in recent years. Many users rely on third-party apps for more advanced event planning, which often include features like shared lists, location suggestions, and even integrated messaging. Apple's development of "Confetti" could be an attempt to bring these features into its own platform, offering a seamless experience for Apple users.
The name "Confetti" itself evokes a sense of celebration and fun, hinting at the service's focus on social gatherings. It's easy to imagine the feature integrating with other Apple services, like Messages and Maps, to create a streamlined planning process.
Apple Calendar uses several third party providers, but the new "Confetti" service is rumored to be tied to iCloud. | Image credit — Apple
The timing of this potential release is interesting. We know that Apple is having a hard time keeping up with the competition in artificial intelligence, even considering alternatives such as DeekSeek to power their current subpar artificial intelligence capabilities. It's possible that Apple is looking to temporarily mitigate that criticism by introducing other non-AI related features, and beefing up their current core products with capabilities that other competing products offer could be a step in the right direction. Numerous apps and services already exist for event planning, so Apple will need to offer something unique and compelling to attract users. Perhaps the tight integration with the Apple ecosystem, combined with a user-friendly interface, will be enough to make "Confetti" a popular choice.
