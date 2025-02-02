Apple reportedly excited to power Apple Intelligence with DeepSeek

Apple Intelligence was heavily marketed for the iPhone 16 . | Video credit — Apple

Bringingto the Chinese market should definitely help iPhone sales see an increase in the region. Recent reports have shown that Apple is losing ground in China to domestic manufacturers which consumers say are offering more for less.However, Chineseor not, this won’t fix the fundamental problems with Apple’s AI. The biggest of which is the fact thatis still incomplete and keeps getting delayed. Users are still waiting for the new Siri that is supposed to completely change how people use their iPhone. But reports indicate that Siri may not see its much needed transformation until 2026.also has a habit of messing up simple tasks like summarizing news and messages. These summarized notifications often completely misrepresent the facts and provide hilarious () results that leave users scratching their heads.Nevertheless I think that the arrival of DeepSeek is nothing short of a miracle for Apple and the company’s AI team is probably cracking open a cold one as we speak.