Apple reportedly excited to power Apple Intelligence with DeepSeek
The iPhone 16 has two main selling points: Apple Intelligence and the camera control button. But despite the heavy marketing for its AI features Apple is yet to introduce them in China which is a major region for the iPhone. This might finally be about to change according to a report (translated source) that claims that Apple is looking into DeepSeek.
Apple is reportedly in the testing phase of incorporating DeepSeek into its devices. Due to DeepSeek being so much cheaper to operate it would serve as a very acceptable replacement for Apple’s Western AI counterpart. It being a Chinese AI model is only the cherry on top and makes things all the more simpler for Apple.
Bringing Apple Intelligence to the Chinese market should definitely help iPhone sales see an increase in the region. Recent reports have shown that Apple is losing ground in China to domestic manufacturers which consumers say are offering more for less.
However, Chinese Apple Intelligence or not, this won’t fix the fundamental problems with Apple’s AI. The biggest of which is the fact that Apple Intelligence is still incomplete and keeps getting delayed. Users are still waiting for the new Siri that is supposed to completely change how people use their iPhone. But reports indicate that Siri may not see its much needed transformation until 2026.
Nevertheless I think that the arrival of DeepSeek is nothing short of a miracle for Apple and the company’s AI team is probably cracking open a cold one as we speak.
One major reason that Apple Intelligence has still not made its way to China is that the company needed to approve an AI model that would run it. Chinese laws and regulations have prevented Apple from using the same models it uses for its AI in other regions. DeepSeek, the new AI model that has recently caused an uproar in the industry, could not have come at a better time for Apple.
Apple Intelligence was heavily marketed for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
Apple Intelligence also has a habit of messing up simple tasks like summarizing news and messages. These summarized notifications often completely misrepresent the facts and provide hilarious (and sometimes concerning) results that leave users scratching their heads.
