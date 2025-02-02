Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple reportedly excited to power Apple Intelligence with DeepSeek

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 has two main selling points: Apple Intelligence and the camera control button. But despite the heavy marketing for its AI features Apple is yet to introduce them in China which is a major region for the iPhone. This might finally be about to change according to a report (translated source) that claims that Apple is looking into DeepSeek.

One major reason that Apple Intelligence has still not made its way to China is that the company needed to approve an AI model that would run it. Chinese laws and regulations have prevented Apple from using the same models it uses for its AI in other regions. DeepSeek, the new AI model that has recently caused an uproar in the industry, could not have come at a better time for Apple.

Apple is reportedly in the testing phase of incorporating DeepSeek into its devices. Due to DeepSeek being so much cheaper to operate it would serve as a very acceptable replacement for Apple’s Western AI counterpart. It being a Chinese AI model is only the cherry on top and makes things all the more simpler for Apple.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence was heavily marketed for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

Bringing Apple Intelligence to the Chinese market should definitely help iPhone sales see an increase in the region. Recent reports have shown that Apple is losing ground in China to domestic manufacturers which consumers say are offering more for less.

However, Chinese Apple Intelligence or not, this won’t fix the fundamental problems with Apple’s AI. The biggest of which is the fact that Apple Intelligence is still incomplete and keeps getting delayed. Users are still waiting for the new Siri that is supposed to completely change how people use their iPhone. But reports indicate that Siri may not see its much needed transformation until 2026.

Apple Intelligence also has a habit of messing up simple tasks like summarizing news and messages. These summarized notifications often completely misrepresent the facts and provide hilarious (and sometimes concerning) results that leave users scratching their heads.

Nevertheless I think that the arrival of DeepSeek is nothing short of a miracle for Apple and the company’s AI team is probably cracking open a cold one as we speak.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless