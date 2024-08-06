Apple is reportedly about to release a new iOS build for iPhone users
Apple has been dancing deftly between various software updates. The iOS 18.1 Developer Beta is helping iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users get an early taste of Apple Intelligence. The iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 is giving owners of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and other compatible models an early look at many new non-AI features. And coming soon, for those remaining on the stable iOS 17 track, might be iOS 17.6.1.
According to a social media post shared by a private account with a good track record, iOS 17.6.1 will have a build number of 21G93. Apple released iOS 17.6 at the end of last month with a feature called "Catch Up" that allows those streaming a game in the TV app that is already in progress, to catch up on the highlights they missed. This is really aimed at subscribers to Apple TV+ and the Major League Soccer season pass.
If you missed an amazing goal scored by Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, the goal and other game highlights can be found in the Key Plays carousel which appears when you pick a game to watch from the main menu of the TV app. Key Plays also can be viewed anytime after the game from the video player controls menu.
Apple Intelligence summarizes a PhoneArena.com story on Safari. | Image credit-PhoneArena
The upcoming iOS 17.6.1 update is not likely to contain any earth-shattering features although it might patch a few bugs and possibly include some performance improvements. The stable version of iOS 18 is expected next month followed by iOS 18.1 in October. If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can decide to install the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta (Apple no longer charges $99 to be called a developer) and receive the Apple Intelligence Beta.
So far, after installing the iOS 18 Public Beta and then the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta, all of the important features are working fine although the iOS 18 Beta did reduce the battery life on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. Downloading iOS 18.1 Developer Beta not only gave me Apple Intelligence, it also returned some of the phone's reduced battery life.
Apple has been criticized in the past for issuing Beta releases that made it hard for iPhone users to continue using important features on their phones. For this Beta cycle anyway, there has been only a small number of issues with the iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 Beta updates. There certainly haven't been any major disruptions that would keep adventurous iPhone users from installing iOS 18 Developer or Public Beta, and the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta.
