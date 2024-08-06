Apple is reportedly about to release a new iOS build for iPhone users









If you missed an amazing goal scored by Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, the goal and other game highlights can be found in the Key Plays carousel which appears when you pick a game to watch from the main menu of the TV app. Key Plays also can be viewed anytime after the game from the video player controls menu.









The upcoming iOS 17 .6.1 update is not likely to contain any earth-shattering features although it might patch a few bugs and possibly include some performance improvements. The stable version of iOS 18 is expected next month followed by iOS 18 .1 in October. If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max , you can decide to install the iOS 18 .1 Developer Beta (Apple no longer charges $99 to be called a developer) and receive the Apple Intelligence Beta.







So far, after installing the iOS 18 Public Beta and then the iOS 18 .1 Developer Beta, all of the important features are working fine although the iOS 18 Beta did reduce the battery life on my iPhone 15 Pro Max . Downloading iOS 18 .1 Developer Beta not only gave me Apple Intelligence, it also returned some of the phone's reduced battery life.



