Apple Watch’s future could indeed include a dedicated flashlight accessory

Apple Wearables
If you own an Apple Watch, you probably know it has a flashlight feature. While it does the job by making the screen bright white (or flashing white or red for emergencies), it is not exactly impressive. Last year, we reported that Apple was considering a better flashlight option for its watches, and it looks like the tech giant is still pursuing that idea.

Apple could add a real flashlight to its Apple Watch


A recent report reveals that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a patent for a potential flashlight accessory designed to attach to an Apple Watch band.

This accessory would clip onto an Apple Watch band and shine brighter when you need extra light. Apple’s invention is all about creating add-ons for the Apple Watch that offer an external light source instead of relying on the watch’s display. It could come with a modular light setup featuring several individual light sources you can control differently, like turning them on or off as needed.

For instance, when attached to the Apple Watch, this accessory could communicate with the watch so that any input to the wearable can send a command to adjust the light sources. Basically, you could use the watch to switch the light off and on. Plus, the accessory itself might have a button to quickly toggle the light sources.

 
Illustrations from the patent application highlighting the flashlight accessory's design.

As with most patent applications, the focus is more on how something could be implemented rather than why it would be helpful. However, this time, there is a quick mention of a potential benefit, especially if the light comes with its own battery.

Apple notes that if the modular light sources have their own dedicated battery, the wearable device’s main battery won’t get drained by the light. This means we could end up with a brighter flashlight that can be aimed more precisely without impacting the watch’s battery life.

However, just because the patent is granted doesn’t mean Apple is definitely planning to turn this idea into a real product. Yet, the fact that this patent appears for the second time shows that the company is still exploring the concept.

I think it would be awesome to see this accessory come to life soon. It would be perfect for active users, whether they have an Apple Watch Ultra or a regular model. Just picture it: you are out for a run, and it starts to get dark. Having a flashlight would not only help you see the path ahead but also make it easier for others to spot you, right?


