Apple Watch’s future could indeed include a dedicated flashlight accessory

Illustrations from the patent application highlighting the flashlight accessory's design.





As with most patent applications, the focus is more on how something could be implemented rather than why it would be helpful. However, this time, there is a quick mention of a potential benefit, especially if the light comes with its own battery.Apple notes that if the modular light sources have their own dedicated battery, the wearable device’s main battery won’t get drained by the light. This means we could end up with a brighter flashlight that can be aimed more precisely without impacting the watch’s battery life.However, just because the patent is granted doesn’t mean Apple is definitely planning to turn this idea into a real product. Yet, the fact that this patent appears for the second time shows that the company is still exploring the concept.I think it would be awesome to see this accessory come to life soon. It would be perfect for active users, whether they have an Apple Watch Ultra or a regular model. Just picture it: you are out for a run, and it starts to get dark. Having a flashlight would not only help you see the path ahead but also make it easier for others to spot you, right?