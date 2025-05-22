Members-only articles read this month:/
Apple Watch Ultra rival for $250? This watch claims to have it all plus longer battery life
This watch checks every box except one: the logo on the box
Hot take here, but I think smartwatches are severely overpriced, which makes finding one that has great value quite hard.
One company, however, has flipped the script with its latest smartwatch. I’d even go as far as calling it the “Apple Watch killer.” Why? Because it comes with a battery life that beats even the company’s most expensive model, all while offering a 3000-nit AMOLED display, a titanium body with sapphire crystal glass, and most of the high-tech health and fitness features.
And the best part about this watch is that it is compatible with both iOS and Android phones!
We’re talking about the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro, which comes packed with features normally found in much pricier smartwatches.
Hardware that punches above its class
At an approximate price of $250, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro feels like a high-end watch of the “Ultra” class. The titanium alloy bezel and sapphire crystal display aren’t just buzzwords that the company has slapped on the spec sheet—they translate into something that looks sharp, feels solid, and is genuinely durable.
This new model has a stronger identity, not like its predecessor, which used to have an uncanny resemblance to some of the competition.
The 1.82-inch AMOLED screen reaches a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which makes even a midday jog under cloudless skies a breeze. These are numbers that, again, we’ve only seen on devices like the Apple and Galaxy Watch Ultras.
But it's the health sensors that set the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro apart. You get ECG readings, arterial stiffness detection, temperature tracking, HRV, dual-band GPS, and more. The best part? Huawei has squeezed them all in while keeping a similar price tag to the Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE (2022).
But probably the best advantage of the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro over its competitors is its battery life, which Huawei claims is 7 days of regular use. We didn’t get that much out of it during our testing, but we got 5 full days with Always On display turned on, and all sensors set up at their highest frequency setting. That also included GPS workouts, music playback, and sleep tracking.
Not to mention that you can charge the watch from 0-100% in just under an hour with its new Qi2 wireless charger.
Where it falls short—and why that’s not a dealbreaker
For all the benefits it comes with, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro will likely still be less popular than the Apple Watch SE and Galaxy Watch 7. HarmonyOS, while visually polished, still trails behind watchOS and Wear OS when it comes to third-party apps. Although, Strava users will be happy to hear that the watch is fully compatible with the platform.
Huawei Health, while comprehensive, is isolated. It doesn’t sync with Google Fit, and Apple Health integration is non-existent. If you’re someone who wants your smartwatch to talk to all your other health platforms, this might be frustrating.
But here’s the thing: for many users, these aren’t dealbreakers. How often do you really install new apps on your watch? I don’t even use the ones that I have installed, which makes me wonder why I even need an app store. Also, do you need your fitness data in five different places? If what you care about is the hardware experience and the metrics, the Watch Fit 4 Pro delivers those at a level few others in this price range do.
A name shouldn’t overshadow great hardware
Let’s address the elephant in the room—Huawei isn’t Apple or Samsung. It doesn’t have the same brand awareness in Western markets, and headlines about geopolitics have made some people hesitant to engage with its ecosystem. But those fears risk obscuring something important with the Watch Fit 4 Pro — the fact that it is simply too good to ignore.
This watch delivers features you'd usually find in devices thrice the price—premium materials, cutting-edge health tracking, fast wireless charging, and a screen that rivals flagships. And while it’s true that the software isn’t as rich or open as what you'd get from Wear OS or watchOS, for many users that shouldn’t really matter. The basics are covered. The experience is smooth. The hardware? Exceptional.
Choosing a device should be about value and performance—not geopolitics or brand popularity. And Huawei, whether you like what’s behind that name or not, has delivered a wearable that’s more honest about what people need than many better-known brands. So before dismissing it, ask yourself: are you buying a watch or a logo?
Conclusion
The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro doesn’t just meet expectations for a £250 smartwatch—it tips them over. You get a titanium build, sapphire glass, flagship-tier health tracking, week-long battery, and a screen so bright it makes rivals look dim.
Sure, the app situation isn’t ideal, and the brand might not carry the same clout in the West as Apple or Samsung. But for people who want good value — this watch is an absolute bargain. It makes you question why you’d pay more for the Galaxy and Apple Watch Ultras out there.
If any device from Huawei can change the company’s status quo, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro would be it.
