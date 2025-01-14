Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
The OG Apple Watch Ultra is an irresistible bargain at this bonkers price with 2-year warranty

0comments
Apple Watch Ultra
Can you be convinced to buy a 2022-released smartwatch in 2025? Woot certainly seems to think so, and I for one have to agree that the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra looks very hard to resist at a crazy low price of $329.99 despite its super-advanced age.

If you're the least bit familiar with this Amazon-owned e-tailer, you will probably not be shocked to find out that these are refurbished units available at only a little over three Benjamins a pop for a limited time. But unlike your typical Woot-sold refurb, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with an extended two-year warranty.

Apple Watch Ultra

GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Band Options, Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty Included
$469 off (59%)
$329 99
$799
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Ultra

GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Midnight Ocean Band, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Renewed
$380 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

That incredibly beats the coverage offered by most major US retailers for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products, although it must be stressed that this is Woot's own warranty, so you won't be eligible for AppleCare or AppleCare+.

Another key thing you need to keep in mind is that your ultra-affordable rugged wearable may show signs of "moderate" wear and tear, including scratches, dents, and dings. The reality is unlikely to be as bad as it sounds, however, and in terms of actual functionality, you probably have nothing to worry about.

Now, how crazy is that $329.99 price point? Well, let's just say it's almost $100 lower than Amazon's closest listing at the time of this writing for a "renewed" unit with an... unclear warranty. A brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2, meanwhile, is more than twice as expensive as its (refurbished) forerunner, and no, the differences between the two generations are not exactly tremendous.

That super-robust titanium construction, the up to 36-hour battery life, customizable Action button, uber-bright Retina display, and epic long-term software support still make this first-gen product one of the best smartwatches out there today, and you only need to take one look at our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra review to find a bunch of other reasons to consider a purchase at 330 bucks. 

For a lot of Apple fans, this could be the greatest smartwatch deal of not just the new year, but the last couple of months (Black Friday and Cyber Monday included) as well.
Loading Comments...

