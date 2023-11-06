Both Amazon and Best Buy are now selling the Apple Watch Ultra at a rare discount
Remember that absolutely mind-blowing $170 Apple Watch Ultra discount Best Buy offered just a couple of weeks ago? Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), the insane pre-Black Friday deal on what's still one of the overall best smartwatches out there has gone away in the meantime, and although the holiday shopping season is only getting started, no one can be certain the promotion will return anytime soon.
What we can tell you is that you will probably be pleased with this bad boy's bang for buck if you get it right now at a comparatively smaller but still pretty substantial $120 discount. The hot new deal is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but while the former e-commerce giant only has one model on sale for 120 bucks less than usual, the latter retailer allows you to choose between a few different versions at the same massively reduced price.
Whether you're more attracted by an eye-catching orange alpine loop or less flashy black/gray trail loop, the underlying wearable hardware is of course the same, including a robust and large 49mm titanium case with a customizable action button on it, a super-bright Always-On Retina display, powerful Apple S8 processor, ultra-precise GPS functionality, and extra-long battery life... at least by Apple Watch standards.
To be perfectly clear, the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra will not last quite as long between charges as some of the best Garmin smartwatches out there, but will definitely outlast the "mainstream" (read non-rugged) Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9.
Replaced by a newer generation this year that... hasn't really changed much about the OG Ultra's internal components and external appearance, this 2022-released tank of an iPhone-compatible smartwatch obviously comes with standalone cellular connectivity as well, providing a lot of value for... not that much money at the time of this writing.
