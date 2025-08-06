Apple Watch Ultra 3's display resolution leaks, and Samsung should be worried

iOS 26

Meanwhile, there are currently no rumors about an increase in casing size. So this could mean that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be the same size as its predecessor, but the display may be surrounded by thinner bezels, hence it becomes bigger.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be unveiled in September with the iPhone 17 series, as well as with the Apple Watch Series 11





