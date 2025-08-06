$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple Watch Ultra 3's display resolution leaks, and Samsung should be worried

An iOS 26 leak hints at the display resolution of the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3... while Samsung's Ultra 2 is not even on the market yet.

Apple is due for an upgrade of its rugged and most premium smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra. We are currently expecting the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to show up in the fall, possibly alongside the new iPhone 17 models in September. Now, hidden iOS 26 code is giving us a hint about the new timepiece. 

The references were found in the latest iOS 26 beta by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. There was an Apple Watch image there with a resolution that doesn't currently correspond to any of the Apple Watch models available on the market. 

According to the image, the upcoming Apple Watch, quite possibly the Apple Watch Ultra 3, could have a slightly larger display size. The display resolution is reportedly going to be 422 x 514. For reference, the current Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports a 410 x 502 resolution. 

Meanwhile, there are currently no rumors about an increase in casing size. So this could mean that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be the same size as its predecessor, but the display may be surrounded by thinner bezels, hence it becomes bigger. 


At the moment, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be unveiled in September with the iPhone 17 series, as well as with the Apple Watch Series 11

Other rumors about the timepiece suggest it may feature satellite connectivity for off-the-grid communication features, a brighter display with a faster refresh rate. It will sport a new chip, and also would probably rock all the health features that are reportedly coming, potentially including blood pressure monitoring. 

Meanwhile, Apple's main competitor, Samsung, didn't unveil a new Galaxy Watch Ultra this year. It's contender for the best rugged smartwatch is now expected to come next year, probably in the summer. 

I personally think the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sounds like a solid upgrade. A bigger screen without making the watch itself larger is a smart move – it means more info at a glance without feeling bulkier on your wrist. If Apple also adds things like satellite connectivity and better health tracking, it could be a really exciting update. I'm curious to see what it ends up looking like in September!
