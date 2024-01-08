Yes, you can still buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and yes, it's a lot cheaper than usual





That... won't radically change after Amazon's latest discount on one specific variant of the 2022-released rugged timepiece, but it's likely going to be at least a little easier to pick up said jaw off the floor and push the "buy now" button at a substantial $90 less than usual.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Small Olive Alpine Loop $90 off (11%) Buy at Amazon









In order to maximize your new year savings, you will need to opt for a model that pairs an ultra-robust titanium case with a small olive alpine loop, and if that's a problem, we're afraid you'll have to settle for a humbler $40 or $60 Amazon discount right now.





Similar in a lot of ways to the 2021-released first-gen Apple Watch Ultra, Cupertino's sophomore rugged smartwatch effort goes toe to toe with virtually all of the best Garmin wearables out there in terms of durability while positively shining (both figuratively and literally) as far as screen quality is concerned and offering... better-than-average battery life.





The raw power of this thing is clearly off the charts, which is why it would obviously be pretty unrealistic to expect it to last weeks on a single charge. At the end of the day, a Double Tap gesture is probably the main feature that separates the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its predecessor, which may not sound crucial but at this newly reduced price, it can make all the difference in the world.




