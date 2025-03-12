One of the best ever Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals is back with a bang for an undoubtedly limited time
If you haven't yet claimed the greatest Apple Watch Series 10 discount available to date at a major US retailer, you might want to take a second and consider if perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch for you right now.
Despite its more advanced age, the 2023-released rugged timepiece is clearly superior to 2024's non-rugged model in a number of key departments, which is obviously why the older device is also a lot costlier. But if you hurry, you can knock the Ultra 2's $799 list price down to a very hard-to-resist level on Amazon in a few different flavors.
Namely, you can choose from three "ocean band" colors to pair with a classic rugged titanium case, with each one costing an excellent 120 bucks less than usual. That's actually not the heftiest discount ever offered by a retailer like Amazon, but it is pretty close.
After Black Friday and Cyber Monday several months ago, there haven't been many opportunities to save this much money on this absolute beast of an iPhone-compatible smartwatch with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, an ultra-robust construction, and an industry-leading set of health monitoring tools on deck.
Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is capable of detecting sleep apnea in addition to keeping an eye on your general sleep quality while also continuously monitoring your heart rate with top-notch accuracy, detecting falls and crashes, and potentially even saving your life with cutting-edge ECG technology.
On top of everything else, this bad boy comes with a super-handy customizable Action Button, as well as unrivaled water resistance and the most reliable possible GPS technology in the industry. Oh, and have I mentioned the up to 72-hour battery life rating (in a special energy-efficient Low Power Mode), which leaves the "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 10 in the dust?
The list of key strengths over the Ultra 2's cousin and major selling points actually goes on and on, but because I fully expect this phenomenal new Amazon deal to go away before long, it might be a good idea to stop wasting your time and urge you to push the "buy" button as soon as possible. Trust me, you will not regret your purchase!
