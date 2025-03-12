One of the best ever Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals is back with a bang for an undoubtedly limited time





Despite its more advanced age, the 2023-released rugged timepiece is clearly superior to 2024's non-rugged model in a number of key departments, which is obviously why the older device is also a lot costlier. But if you hurry, you can knock the Ultra 2's $799 list price down to a very hard-to-resist level on Amazon in a few different flavors.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $119 off (15%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Ocean Band, One Size, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





Namely, you can choose from three "ocean band" colors to pair with a classic rugged titanium case, with each one costing an excellent 120 bucks less than usual. That's actually not the heftiest discount ever offered by a retailer like Amazon, but it is pretty close.





After Black Friday and Cyber Monday several months ago, there haven't been many opportunities to save this much money on this absolute beast of an iPhone-compatible smartwatch with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, an ultra-robust construction, and an industry-leading set of health monitoring tools on deck.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Yes, theis capable of detecting sleep apnea in addition to keeping an eye on your general sleep quality while also continuously monitoring your heart rate with top-notch accuracy, detecting falls and crashes, and potentially even saving your life with cutting-edge ECG technology.





Apple Watch Series 10 On top of everything else, this bad boy comes with a super-handy customizable Action Button, as well as unrivaled water resistance and the most reliable possible GPS technology in the industry. Oh, and have I mentioned the up to 72-hour battery life rating (in a special energy-efficient Low Power Mode), which leaves the "mainstream"in the dust?





The list of key strengths over the Ultra 2's cousin and major selling points actually goes on and on, but because I fully expect this phenomenal new Amazon deal to go away before long, it might be a good idea to stop wasting your time and urge you to push the "buy" button as soon as possible. Trust me, you will not regret your purchase!