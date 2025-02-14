The unbeatable Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at an incomparable new Amazon discount





Priced at a somewhat excessive $799 back when it first saw daylight in the fall of 2023, this total tank of a wearable device with Apple S9 processing power and dual-frequency GPS connectivity can be had right now for a whopping 160 bucks less than that. Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 conventionally affordable all of a sudden? Not quite, but if you consider everything it brings to the table, its value for your money is likely to feel totally unrivaled.

We're talking standalone cellular support in addition to that ultra-accurate GPS technology, as well as way better water resistance than the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 10 , not to mention vastly superior overall durability. Then you have a handy Action button you can customize to easily access whatever feature you tend to use with the highest regularity, plus an incredibly high-quality Always-On Retina display with overwhelming 3000 nits peak brightness.

from 2023, mind you, identified a few flaws too, but the Double Tap gesture is obviously functional now and I feel many prospective buyers are no longer very bothered by the product's countless similarities with its 2022 predecessor after Our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review from 2023, mind you, identified a few flaws too, but the Double Tap gesture is obviously functional now and I feel many prospective buyers are no longer very bothered by the product's countless similarities with its 2022 predecessor after 2024 brought no true sequel to light





Apple Watch Series 10 , the Ultra 2 ironically uses an older chip, but the differences in real-world performance are unsurprisingly negligible... at most. Bottom line, I don't see any reason for a hardcore Compared to the aforementioned, the Ultra 2 ironically uses an older chip, but the differences in real-world performance are unsurprisingly negligible... at most. Bottom line, I don't see any reason for a hardcore Apple fan to snub this killer new Amazon deal, which is unlikely to be improved anytime soon.





Granted, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been available at an even heftier discount in the past, but only for a very limited time during the holiday season that's now long gone. There's clearly a good chance this special offer will also go away very quickly, especially when you consider that there's only one model with a rugged titanium case and Indigo Alpine Loop in a large size currently in stock at $160 off that $799 list price.