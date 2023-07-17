Apple Watch 2nd Gen (2023) battery and charging: What to expect

The Apple Watch Ultra released in September 2022 was an important watershed moment for Apple. It marked the arrival of its first truly premium smartwatch, which not only set itself apart with a couple of unique features, but also boasted an improved design with a much larger titanium case with a sapphire screen and a much larger battery inside.





With a dedicated dive computer, a more precise GPS, a customizable Action Button, and a super-loud siren that will alert anyone in your immediate vicinity of your whereabouts, the Apple Watch Ultra is quite different from the rest of the Apple Watch lineup.





All recent rumors point out that we'll indeed be getting new version of the Apple Watch Ultra every year, similarly to the rest of the Apple Watch Ultra. Yes, initially it was unclear if the Apple Watch Ultra will be getting yearly releases or Cupertino will only launch new versions seldomly. Not that we're complaining, no; in fact, the pioneering Apple Watch Ultra reinvigorated our collective interest in Apple's wearables and received high praises for its expertise.









Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen battery size expectations





So, we're already expecting a second-gen Apple Watch Ultra to be revealed alongside the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, but the rumor mill is mostly mum as to what changes the upcoming premium smartwatch could score. This is most certainly pointing out to few if any design changes for the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen.





We bet that internal hardware and functional software improvements will be making the blunt of the new features of the smartwatch, so a major difference in the battery size inside the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen is not very likely.





This is why we expect the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen to employ a 542mAh battery, similar to the first Apple Watch Ultra.





According to Apple, the Apple Watch Ultra is good for up to 36 hours if you account for "180 time checks, 180 notifications, 90 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth." If you enable Low Power Mode, however, Apple says that you can expect "15 hours of hiking workout, over 600 time checks, 35 minutes of app use, 3 minutes of talk, and 15 hours of sleep tracking, over the course of 60 hours" , which would be more than enough to get you through a tough hike.





In our experience, and as far as regular everyday usage goes, the Apple Watch Ultra is good enough for two to even three days of usage, depending on how hard you utilize all of its hardware and software features. Once the honeymoon phase is over and you don't play around with it too much, you'll definitely see longer periods between charges.





Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen: Charging expectations





In terms of charging, the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Series 7 all support fast charging with a compatible USB Type-C to MagSafe-puck cable and at least a 20W wall adapter.





Yet, unlike regular Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Ultra takes a bit longer to charge as it has a larger battery in comparison. All in all, it takes roughly an hour and a half to fully top up the Apple Watch Ultra. If you don't want to wait that long, a completely usable 80% charge that also goes easier on your battery takes around an hour.





We hope we'd see an increase in charging speeds with the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra, but we are not exactly holding our breath for such an upgrade.







