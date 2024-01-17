Amazon just made the premium Apple Watch Series 9 even cheaper than before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember an epic deal on the premium Apple Watch Series 9 we shared with you just two days ago? Against all odds, Amazon has gone a step further with the jaw-dropping promo. So, the $185 price cut on this top-notch 41mm timepiece is over and gone. Luckily, the merchant prepared something even better in return: an even bigger 34% markdown. That means you now save a mind-blowing $236 on the cellular model!
Extra tough and durable, this impressive Apple smartwatch usually costs as much as $699. That sounds quite hefty despite all the cool features it comes with. Fortunately, you won’t have to cough up that amount of money if you act on this unbeatable offer right away!
Some of the timepiece’s health and wellness features include blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, women’s health insights, and more. You even get alerts for any irregularities in your rhythm, as well as cutting-edge safety features like crash and fall detection. Completing the whole package is the standard 18-hour battery life, which isn’t half bad for such a feature-rich smartwatch as this one.
All things considered, the 4G-enabled 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is undoubtedly a fantastic investment right now, especially given that this is the model with a stainless steel case, which is way more durable than the aluminum one. Don’t think twice and pull the trigger on this fantastic offer while it’s still live!
Need we say it? The sleek wearable with a stainless steel case and 4G has never ever received such a generous price cut as the one we’re seeing now! By the way, the clock is most likely ticking away on this incredible Amazon deal, so we suggest taking advantage before it goes poof right under your nose.
Extra tough and durable, this impressive Apple smartwatch usually costs as much as $699. That sounds quite hefty despite all the cool features it comes with. Fortunately, you won’t have to cough up that amount of money if you act on this unbeatable offer right away!
As one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Apple Watch Series 9 has plenty of awesome features and functionalities. Not only does this model come with 4G connectivity to keep you connected, but it also boasts a stellar always-on Retina display that can get as bright as the sun.
Some of the timepiece’s health and wellness features include blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, women’s health insights, and more. You even get alerts for any irregularities in your rhythm, as well as cutting-edge safety features like crash and fall detection. Completing the whole package is the standard 18-hour battery life, which isn’t half bad for such a feature-rich smartwatch as this one.
All things considered, the 4G-enabled 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is undoubtedly a fantastic investment right now, especially given that this is the model with a stainless steel case, which is way more durable than the aluminum one. Don’t think twice and pull the trigger on this fantastic offer while it’s still live!
Things that are NOT allowed: