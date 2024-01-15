Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The Apple Watch Series 9 scores a super-rare and super-huge $185 discount in a premium model

Although it's not exactly unusual to see the Apple Watch Series 9 sold at a fairly substantial discount by a major US retailer like Amazon in one variant or another (or even a whole bunch of them), it's definitely not every day that one of the best smartwatches out there goes well over $100 under its regular price.

Of course, it helps when said list price is $699 instead of the $399 the cheapest models typically go for with a small 41mm aluminum case and no cellular connectivity in tow. Seven full Benjamins is how much you'd normally pay for a small 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 with a stainless steel body, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, anyone can get that model at a massive $185 or so discount.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Storm Blue Sport Band
$185 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

This extra-robust, decidedly premium-looking, and undeniably premium-feeling Series 9 version is thus just a tad costlier right now than an aluminum-made unit with standalone cellular support and a large 45mm case. 

While we would certainly not go so far as to deem the steel-rocking beast conventionally affordable, you're clearly looking at a hard-to-beat deal you should at the very least consider if you're in the market for a rough and tough smartwatch to pair with your new or old iPhone.

Granted, the titanium-made Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 still feel like the overall better choices for most outdoor enthusiasts out there, but if you'd rather own a smaller and lighter Series 9, now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger.

With the same S9 processor under its hood as the Ultra 2, the Apple Watch Series 9 is guaranteed to keep up with your busy and active lifestyle for many years to come, monitoring everything from your temperature to your blood oxygen levels and ECG and showing all the health and fitness information you could possibly need on a super-high-quality Retina display with up to 2000 nits of brightness.

