Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE is an absolute steal with this limited-time 40% discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person wearing an Apple Watch Series 9.
The luxurious 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular connectivity may be at its best price yet, but a limited-time deal at Woot brings the cost of the Apple Watch Series 9 to an irresistible point—outshining even this magnificent offer.

Right now, you can get Apple's former flagship smartwatch for non-outdoor aficionados for just $299.99—a full $199 off its usual $499 price. This promo applies to the 41mm cellular model, meaning you can call friends and family even if you leave your trusty iPhone at home. Plus, the watch is brand new and includes the standard one-year manufacturer limited warranty instead of Woot's usual 90-day guarantee.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, LTE): Save $199!

$299 99
$499
$199 off (40%)
Act fast and snag a brand-new 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 for $199 off at Woot. The watch even comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty. Boasting a premium design, a plethora of features, and reliable battery life, it's the best choice for Apple users who don't want to overspend on the latest models. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot


There is one problem, though. At the time of writing, Woot's website shows that the deal will be available for two more days or while stock lasts. That means you should act fast, as the offer could expire at any moment. Given how much value the Apple Watch Series 9 still holds, you definitely don't want to miss the chance to grab it at a bargain price.

Once one of the best smartwatches on the market, our friend here boasts a sleek design with a premium feel. On top of that, it includes all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a high-end smartwatch. And with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, you'll easily see the time or check how many calories you've burned, even on the sunniest summer days.

As for battery life, it should last you the whole day without top-ups, though you'll likely need to recharge it overnight. That's typical for a non-Ultra Apple Watch, but compared to some smartwatches that last days or even weeks on one charge, it's not the most impressive battery performance.

Nonetheless, the Apple Watch Series 9 is an absolute bargain at its current price at Woot and a great pick for Apple users who want a premium timepiece without overspending. So, don't wait—save while you can!
