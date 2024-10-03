The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm gets a sweet discount on Amazon, outshining even its successor
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
All eyes may be on the Apple Watch Series 10, as Apple's latest smartwatch, but its predecessor is actually the better buy right now.
At this very moment, the 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon. This means you can save 23% and get this stylish timepiece for less than $330. And while there is no visible timer or a 'limited-time deal' banner, it's always a good idea to act fast, as deals expire in the blink of an eye sometimes. It would be a shame if you missed this chance to get this feature-rich device for much less than usual.
Since we're talking about Apple's ex-flagship smartwatch here, of course, this fella will be equipped with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. It also packs a bright display — up to 2000 nits — allowing you to see what's going on even on the sunniest days.
The only downside of the Apple Watch Series 9 is its battery life, as it's rated to deliver up to 18 hours of usage. So, it should be able to get you through the day without top-ups, but you'll likely have to recharge it overnight. Granted, this is completely normal battery life for an Apple Watch. Still, there are wearables on the market that last for weeks on a single charge, so such battery life is far from ideal.
At this very moment, the 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon. This means you can save 23% and get this stylish timepiece for less than $330. And while there is no visible timer or a 'limited-time deal' banner, it's always a good idea to act fast, as deals expire in the blink of an eye sometimes. It would be a shame if you missed this chance to get this feature-rich device for much less than usual.
Since we're talking about Apple's ex-flagship smartwatch here, of course, this fella will be equipped with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. It also packs a bright display — up to 2000 nits — allowing you to see what's going on even on the sunniest days.
The only downside of the Apple Watch Series 9 is its battery life, as it's rated to deliver up to 18 hours of usage. So, it should be able to get you through the day without top-ups, but you'll likely have to recharge it overnight. Granted, this is completely normal battery life for an Apple Watch. Still, there are wearables on the market that last for weeks on a single charge, so such battery life is far from ideal.
Overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 is still among the best smartwatches on the market. It looks awesome, comes loaded with features, and it's a true bargain while on sale for $100 off. So, don't wait! Hit that deal button and snag a new, feature-packed Apple smartwatch at a sweet discount now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
03 Oct, 2024The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm gets a sweet discount on Amazon, outshining even its successor
25 Sep, 2024The hot new Apple Watch Series 10 is now on sale at a surprisingly high Amazon discount
23 Sep, 2024The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
18 Sep, 2024If you clear this one hurdle, the 'satin black' new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is yours at a $50 discount
17 Sep, 2024The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: