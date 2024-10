The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm gets a sweet discount on Amazon, outshining even its successor

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Get the 45mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 9 for $100 off with this deal. The watch has a stylish look, comes with plenty of features and is a real bargain. Act fast and save while you can! $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon



Since we're talking about Apple's ex-flagship smartwatch here, of course, this fella will be equipped with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. It also packs a bright display — up to 2000 nits — allowing you to see what's going on even on the sunniest days.



The only downside of the Apple Watch Series 9 is its battery life, as it's rated to deliver up to 18 hours of usage. So, it should be able to get you through the day without top-ups, but you'll likely have to recharge it overnight. Granted, this is completely normal battery life for an Apple Watch. Still, there are wearables on the market that last for weeks on a single charge, so such battery life is far from ideal.



All eyes may be on the Apple Watch Series 10 , as Apple 's latest smartwatch, but its predecessor is actually the better buy right now.At this very moment, the 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon. This means you can save 23% and get this stylish timepiece for less than $330. And while there is no visible timer or a 'limited-time deal' banner, it's always a good idea to act fast, as deals expire in the blink of an eye sometimes. It would be a shame if you missed this chance to get this feature-rich device for much less than usual.