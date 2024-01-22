Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Apple Watch pulse oximeter, knocked by Masimo's CEO, saves the life of an airline passenger

Apple Wearables
Apple Watch pulse oximeter, knocked by Masimo's CEO, saves the life of an airline passenger
The pulse oximeter might be disabled on newly purchased Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models in the U.S., but on units of these timepieces bought before the International Trade Commission (ITC) put the hammer down and issued an Exclusion Order on these models, the feature still works. And older Apple Watch models dating back to the Apple Watch 6 include the pulse oximeter (not including the SE models).

The pulse oximeter measures the saturation of oxygen in a person's red blood cells. A normal reading is in the range of 95% to 100%. A reading under 92% could indicate hypoxia which is a condition that develops if a person's tissues fail to receive enough oxygen.

Joe Kiani, the CEO of Masimo, the company that filed the patent infringement suit against Apple that led to the ITC's Exclusion Order, recently said that consumers should avoid using the pulse oximeter on the Apple Watch. Despite this comment, nearly a couple of weeks ago the feature saved the life of an airline passenger who was on a Ryanair flight from Birmingham, U.K. to to Verona, Italy. The passenger, a woman in her 70s, was feeling short of breath leading the crew on the aircraft to search for a doctor onboard.

The Apple Watch pulse oximeter was borrowed by the doctor from the crew on a Ryanair flight - Apple Watch pulse oximeter, knocked by Masimo's CEO, saves the life of an airline passenger
The Apple Watch pulse oximeter was borrowed by the doctor from the crew on a Ryanair flight

Luckily, aboard the flight was Nation Health Service (NHS) Doctor Rashid Riaz who was told that the woman had an existing heart condition. Dr. Riaz borrowed an Apple Watch from the crew. "The Apple Watch helped me to find out the patient had low oxygen saturation," Dr. Riaz said. While the flight continued, an oxygen cylinder was used on the passenger until the flight landed in Italy an hour later. The passenger was helped off the plane by medical staff.

Talking about the pulse oximeter on the Apple Watch, Dr. Riaz said,  "I used a lot of my own learning during this flight on how to use the gadget. It is a lesson in how we can improve in-flight journeys [with] this sort of emergency [via] a basic gadget which nowadays is easily available." He added, "These things can save someone's life in an emergency situation,"

The pulse oximeter on the Apple Watch was able to help the doctor realize what the passenger's problem was and how he could help her recover during the flight.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

Amazon is selling three different hybrid Fossil smartwatches at an absolutely irresistible price
Amazon is selling three different hybrid Fossil smartwatches at an absolutely irresistible price
Apple releases iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Music Playlist, and more
Apple releases iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Music Playlist, and more
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are luxurious, sound incredible, can silence the world and are $121 more affordable
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are luxurious, sound incredible, can silence the world and are $121 more affordable
Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro are on sale at a bonkers price with a 1-year warranty included
Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro are on sale at a bonkers price with a 1-year warranty included
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a (glare-free) ace up its sleeve that people find extremely enticing and can’t stop chewing over
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a (glare-free) ace up its sleeve that people find extremely enticing and can’t stop chewing over
Amazon makes the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 cheaper than a 128 gig model with killer new $270 discount
Amazon makes the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 cheaper than a 128 gig model with killer new $270 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless