Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy

A person wearing an Apple Watch Series 9.
A few days ago, we told you about a sweet offer at Walmart that let you grab a brand-new Apple Watch Series 9 at a massive $150 discount. And while this promo is sadly a thing of the past now, you can still save big time on Apple's former flagship — if you're fast enough, that is.

During our deal hunt today, we stumbled upon an unmissable Best Buy offer that lets you save $120 on the 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9. This means you can grab one for just $309, down from $429. But it's crucial to capitalize on this deal now, as it's only available until the end of today. So, you have less than 24 hours to make your purchase.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm, GPS: Save $120!

Best Buy is offering the 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off its price. Act fast, as this is a limited-time deal and you have less than 24 hours to make your purchase. The watch is loaded with features and comes with an ultra-bright display. It still offers great value, so don't hesitate and save now!
$120 off (28%)
$309
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm, GPS: Save $84 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can grab your brand-new 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 on Amazon, where this bad boy is on sale for $84 off its price.
$84 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


While it's no longer Apple's newest non-Ultra smartwatch, our friend here still offers great value. As a high-end wearable, it boasts all the health-tracking features you expect to find on such a timepiece. In addition, it features an extremely bright display — up to 2000 nits — making it easy to see what's on your smartwatch even in full sunshine.

Battery life is also pretty solid, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge. This is enough to get you through your day, but you'll probably have to charge it every night. That's pretty standard for a non-Ultra Apple Watch, though there are smartwatches out there that can keep going for days or even weeks on one charge, so this kind of battery life isn't ideal.

All in all, the Apple Watch Series 9 may not be a spring chicken, but it still ranks as one of the top smartwatches out there, and snagging one, especially at a heavily discounted price, is a decision you won't regret. So, don't wait! Act quickly and pull the trigger on this limited-time deal today!
