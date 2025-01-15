Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Walmart is clearing out its Apple Watch Series 9 inventory with an exceptional 45mm deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight case and Midnight band
Released in the fall of 2023 and eclipsed in a number of key ways by its 2024 sequel, the Apple Watch Series 9 is obviously not the all-around best smartwatch available in 2025... unless you can find it at the right price. $279 may well be the sweet spot for the wearable's GPS-only 45mm variant, which used to cost $429 back in the day.

Naturally, we've seen that recommended price point reduced many times over the last year or so by several different US retailers, but to my knowledge, no one has been able to knock it down quite as low as Walmart right now.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band
$150 off (35%)
$279
$429
Buy at Walmart
 

Consequently, you should probably hurry and take advantage of this unprecedented $150 discount before it inevitably goes away, especially as the killer new Walmart deal carries a "clearance" label that strongly suggests its expiration time is near, and with the promotion, the Apple Watch Series 9 itself could be discontinued.

That wouldn't exactly come as a surprise given the advanced age of the iOS-compatible intelligent timepiece, its many similarities with the slightly better and considerably more expensive Apple Watch Series 10, and the increasing difficulties retailers like Amazon seem to be facing handling demand for a few different Series 9 models.

By the way, $279 will only buy you a very specific version of this 2023-released smartwatch with a large 45mm aluminum case in a Midnight color and a matching Midnight sport band. That probably happens to be the most popular chromatic combination for most Apple Watches, as it virtually guarantees that your wearable device will not stand out too much... or go completely unnoticed at the gym, in the office, or even when you go out for a walk in the park.

Our largely glowing Apple Watch Series 9 review from 2023, mind you, is pretty much as true today as back then, and although the Series 10 is undeniably a little better at a few things, this bad boy's overall performance, health monitoring skills, screen quality, and Siri responsiveness remain undefeated... in the sub-$300 bracket.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
TikTok reportedly ready to go dark in the US this Sunday, January 19
TikTok reportedly ready to go dark in the US this Sunday, January 19
ChatGPT's beta feature paves the way for its future as an AI agent
ChatGPT's beta feature paves the way for its future as an AI agent
Apple's AirPods Max headphones now scream luxury at bargain price after steep discount
Apple's AirPods Max headphones now scream luxury at bargain price after steep discount
Newbie-friendly, fun lights, rugged phone: the Doogee Blade GT
Newbie-friendly, fun lights, rugged phone: the Doogee Blade GT
The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless