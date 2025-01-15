Walmart is clearing out its Apple Watch Series 9 inventory with an exceptional 45mm deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released in the fall of 2023 and eclipsed in a number of key ways by its 2024 sequel, the Apple Watch Series 9 is obviously not the all-around best smartwatch available in 2025... unless you can find it at the right price. $279 may well be the sweet spot for the wearable's GPS-only 45mm variant, which used to cost $429 back in the day.
Naturally, we've seen that recommended price point reduced many times over the last year or so by several different US retailers, but to my knowledge, no one has been able to knock it down quite as low as Walmart right now.
Consequently, you should probably hurry and take advantage of this unprecedented $150 discount before it inevitably goes away, especially as the killer new Walmart deal carries a "clearance" label that strongly suggests its expiration time is near, and with the promotion, the Apple Watch Series 9 itself could be discontinued.
That wouldn't exactly come as a surprise given the advanced age of the iOS-compatible intelligent timepiece, its many similarities with the slightly better and considerably more expensive Apple Watch Series 10, and the increasing difficulties retailers like Amazon seem to be facing handling demand for a few different Series 9 models.
By the way, $279 will only buy you a very specific version of this 2023-released smartwatch with a large 45mm aluminum case in a Midnight color and a matching Midnight sport band. That probably happens to be the most popular chromatic combination for most Apple Watches, as it virtually guarantees that your wearable device will not stand out too much... or go completely unnoticed at the gym, in the office, or even when you go out for a walk in the park.
Our largely glowing Apple Watch Series 9 review from 2023, mind you, is pretty much as true today as back then, and although the Series 10 is undeniably a little better at a few things, this bad boy's overall performance, health monitoring skills, screen quality, and Siri responsiveness remain undefeated... in the sub-$300 bracket.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: