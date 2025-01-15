Walmart is clearing out its Apple Watch Series 9 inventory with an exceptional 45mm deal

Apple Watch Series 9





Naturally, we've seen that recommended price point reduced many times over the last year or so by several different US retailers, but to my knowledge, no one has been able to knock it down quite as low as Walmart right now. Naturally, we've seen that recommended price point reduced many times over the last year or so by several different US retailers, but to my knowledge, no one has been able to knock it down quite as low as Walmart right now.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band $150 off (35%) $279 $429 Buy at Walmart





Consequently, you should probably hurry and take advantage of this unprecedented $150 discount before it inevitably goes away, especially as the killer new Walmart deal carries a "clearance" label that strongly suggests its expiration time is near, and with the promotion, the Apple Watch Series 9 itself could be discontinued.





That wouldn't exactly come as a surprise given the advanced age of the iOS-compatible intelligent timepiece, its many similarities with the slightly better and considerably more expensive Apple Watch Series 10 , and the increasing difficulties retailers like Amazon seem to be facing handling demand for a few different Series 9 models.



By the way, $279 will only buy you a very specific version of this 2023-released smartwatch with a large 45mm aluminum case in a Midnight color and a matching Midnight sport band. That probably happens to be the most popular chromatic combination for most Apple Watches, as it virtually guarantees that your wearable device will not stand out too much... or go completely unnoticed at the gym, in the office, or even when you go out for a walk in the park.





from 2023, mind you, is pretty much as true today as back then, and although the Series 10 is undeniably a little better at a few things, this bad boy's overall performance, health monitoring skills, screen quality, and Siri responsiveness remain undefeated... in the sub-$300 bracket. Our largely glowing Apple Watch Series 9 review from 2023, mind you, is pretty much as true today as back then, and although the Series 10 is undeniably a little better at a few things, this bad boy's overall performance, health monitoring skills, screen quality, and Siri responsiveness remain undefeated... in the sub-$300 bracket.