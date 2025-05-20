Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
The Apple Watch Series 9 is a smart buy one last time at this hefty discount with 4G LTE support

Released in 2023, this is still one of the best smartwatches around, especially at the right price.

Apple Watch Series 9
Released around 20 months ago, the Apple Watch Series 9 is probably not at the top of many summer shopping lists in 2025, especially after retailers like Amazon seem to have completely run out of inventory recently.

But that's where Woot comes in today, charging just $299.99 for cellular-enabled units in brand-new condition. That's down from an original list price of $499, and the Amazon-owned e-tailer can even hook you up with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, making this sweet new deal pretty much identical in terms of its conditions and (lack of) restrictions to all of Amazon's own promotions from the past.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

$299 99
$499
$199 off (40%)
GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Two Color Options, New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

$275 off (55%)
GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

Woot's parent company, mind you, currently has the 4G LTE-equipped Apple Watch Series 9 in a 41mm size listed at around 75 bucks below the aforementioned $299.99 price, but only in "renewed" condition, which is not ideal, and only if you're okay doing business with a third-party seller, which is also not great.

So, yes, if you're looking for one of the best smartwatches you can pair with your iPhone today without having to spend a small fortune, you should absolutely consider paying three Benjamins for a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Series 9 capable of making and receiving voice calls on its own.

The Series 10 is obviously better, not to mention the robust Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but in terms of bang for your buck, this might be the way to go right now for most bargain hunters. If you hurry, you can choose from a silver or pink aluminum case paired with a storm blue sport band or light pink sport loop, with the special offer being technically scheduled to run for four more days at the time of this writing.

Of course, your demand could wipe out Woot's presumably limited inventory much earlier than that, so you should check out our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 9 review once again and pull the trigger before it's too late. With the Apple Watch Series 11 likely just a few months away from a commercial debut, this may well be your last great opportunity to buy a new Series 9 at such an amazing discount.
