The LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 is ridiculously affordable at Woot

A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 8 on a wrist.
Looking for a premium Apple Watch without the premium price tag? Well, be sure to act fast and score the Apple Watch Series 8 while it's still available at a bargain price.

Woot has discounted this bad boy by a whopping 56%, allowing you to grab the model with LTE connectivity in silver with a white band for only $329.99. This is an unmissable deal, especially when you consider that its MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is $749.

Apple Watch Series 8 LTE, 45mm: Save 56% at Woot!

$329 99
$749
$419 off (56%)
Don’t miss out on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with LTE, now 56% off at Woot! Boasting a sleek look, a premium feel, and a plethora of features, the watch is a steal at just under $330. Hurry and grab yours before the deal disappears!
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS 42mm): Save 18% on Amazon!

$70 off (18%)
Alternatively, feel free to score the 42mm GPS version of the latest Apple Watch Series 10 for south of $330 on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


We understand you might hesitate to pull the trigger. After all, the Apple Watch Series 8 was Cupertino's flagship smartwatch, but in 2022 and 2023. However, don't stay on the fence. This bad boy may not be the newest kid on the block, but it still brings its A-game.

In addition to its stylish design and premium feel, it's packed with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a high-end, former flagship smartwatch. Plus, it even has a temperature sensor that makes tracking ovulation periods a breeze.

On top of that, it comes with important safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection, which can call for help in the event of a serious car accident. As for battery life, it can easily last you a whole day, but you'll likely need to charge it overnight.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still an amazing pick. With tons of features, LTE support, and a great price of $329.99, it's definitely worth considering. But don't wait too long, as the offer could expire in a heartbeat. Grab it at a fantastic discount while you can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

