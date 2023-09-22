Amazon's current big discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 makes it the Apple Watch you should get
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's brand new Apple Watch Series 9 sounds fancy with its improved processor and double-tap gesture, but at the moment, its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, is the better deal.
Currently, Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for 22% off its price. This means you can grab an Apple Watch Series 8 with a sweet $89 discount. And in case 41mm is too small for you, you will be happy to learn that Amazon has the 45mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 also on sale with a nice $79 discount.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a high-end, premium smartwatch, and as such, it's loaded with health-tracking features. It even features a temperature sensor that can be used to track ovulation periods. In addition to its fitness-tracking capabilities, the watch sports various safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple's Crash Detection, which will automatically request assistance in case of a severe car crash.
Aside from the fact that you will need to put the watch's charger inside your backpack every time you go on a vacation, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one incredible smartwatch. A smartwatch that can now be yours for less if you click on one of the deal buttons at the beginning of the article and purchase it from Amazon today.
Currently, Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for 22% off its price. This means you can grab an Apple Watch Series 8 with a sweet $89 discount. And in case 41mm is too small for you, you will be happy to learn that Amazon has the 45mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 also on sale with a nice $79 discount.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a high-end, premium smartwatch, and as such, it's loaded with health-tracking features. It even features a temperature sensor that can be used to track ovulation periods. In addition to its fitness-tracking capabilities, the watch sports various safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple's Crash Detection, which will automatically request assistance in case of a severe car crash.
We can say that the only downside of the Apple Watch Series 8 is that it offers an all-day battery life, which means it will get you through the day without the need for a top-up, but it won't last you for a whole week without charging as some Garmin smartwatches would. So you will need to charge your Apple Watch Series 8 every night.
Aside from the fact that you will need to put the watch's charger inside your backpack every time you go on a vacation, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one incredible smartwatch. A smartwatch that can now be yours for less if you click on one of the deal buttons at the beginning of the article and purchase it from Amazon today.
Things that are NOT allowed: