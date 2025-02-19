Unbeatable deal slashes 56% off the Apple Watch Series 8 with LTE, making it absolute necessity
Apple users looking to score a bonkers deal on a high-end smartwatch will be pleased to learn that Woot is still selling the LTE version of the Apple Watch Series 8 for a whopping 56% off.
Yep, that's right! It's not too late to score this premium smartwatch at the impressive $419 discount we told you about a few weeks ago. Thanks to this price cut, you can get your hands on a unit for just $329.99. That's an amazing deal, especially given that this bad boy would have set you back a hefty $749 when it was Apple's flagship smartwatch.
As a premium timepiece, the Apple Watch Series 8 has a sleek design and is just loaded with features. In fact, it comes with all the health-tracking functionalities a wearable of this caliber should come with, including a fancy temperature sensor that makes ovulation tracking a lot easier.
What's more, the timepiece supports safety features such as Emergency SOS and Fall Detection. It also comes with Apple's Crash Detection, allowing it to call for help in case of a serious car crash. And just like all non-Ultra Apple Watches, it offers a reliable all-day battery life. The only downside is that you'll probably have to charge it every night.
So, yeah! The Apple Watch Series 8 may not be Apple's flagship smartwatch anymore, but this does not mean it's not worth getting. It packs a plethora of features, supports LTE, and is a no-brainer at its current price of $329.99. Just be sure to act quickly, as this is a limited-time offer and might expire soon, given that it has been up for grabs for a few weeks now. Therefore, don't hesitate and score this smartwatch at an unmissable discount now!
