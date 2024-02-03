The Apple Watch Series 8 with cellular connectivity is now outlandishly affordable at Walmart

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Every Apple fan wants the latest and greatest timepiece until most of us realize the price tag of the latest Apple Watch Series 9, especially the one with cellular connectivity, tends to be rather pricey. Fortunately, tech geeks who don’t mind reverting to an earlier model can score a bargain on the older but still impressive Watch Series 8. The 45mm cellular-enabled model can be yours at a remarkable $160 price cut from its MSRP of $529 at Walmart.

In other words, this high-quality timepiece can now be yours for only $369! As far as we know, this is one of the lowest price points for this particular size model, so this deal virtually can’t get any sweeter. If the 30% discount tickles your fancy, pick your favorite color and take advantage while you can.

This puppy remains the second-best choice for iPhone users. As such, it expectedly offers plenty of wonderful functionalities. Let’s not forget that the timepiece has a top-notch design and should go with styles. The wearable won’t just complement your attire, though – it offers much more than that.

With the Watch Series 8, Apple introduced some new features that previous models lacked. Those are passive temperature tracking and crash detection, with the first new functionality being virtually a women’s health tracker.

Aside from those two, you get a top-class heart sensor and blood oxygen tracker, to mention just a few. Those do an exceptional job of keeping you well-informed on your overall health and assisting you in adopting and maintaining healthier habits.

If there’s anything not super impressive about this bad boy, it’s the battery life. With it, you get the standard 18 hours of use between charges. Although that’s no upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 7, the wearable’s battery life isn’t half bad for such a feature-rich wearable.

As an additional note, if you pick Walmart’s deal and get the cellular model, you can stay connected without having to take your phone with you everywhere you go. To sum up, the Apple Watch Series 8 may not be boasting the greatest marvels in Apple wearable technology, but it’s still a top choice for any iOS user. Get yours through this irresistible deal while it’s still up for grabs.

