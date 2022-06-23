Random new Amazon deal slashes one Apple Watch Series 7 model by a record 125 bucks
Because the Apple Watch Series 7 family is designed to fit the individual size, color, build material, and budget preferences of as many people as possible, we're used to seeing anywhere between one and two dozen of its members discounted at the exact same time.
While that is technically the case right now on Amazon, one very specific model is undeniably rising above the pack at one very special price. Normally available for $529 in a cellular-enabled 45mm variant, the world's top-selling smartwatch can be yours at a whopping $126 less than that if you hurry with a blue aluminum case and a matching "Abyss Blue" sport band.
To our knowledge, that's a completely unprecedented price cut for any Apple Watch Series 7 version, and at the time of this writing, no other model seems to be fetching a higher than $70 discount.
Of course, it's difficult to talk about an Amazon deal without thinking of the e-commerce giant's rapidly approaching Prime Day festival, but there are naturally no guarantees that this markdown will be surpassed anytime soon, and perhaps best of all, you don't need a Prime subscription to score the random new $126 discount.
Another important thing to consider before pulling the trigger is the relatively imminent release of a redesigned Apple Watch Series 8, but with most reports hinting at largely unexciting internal upgrades, waiting three more months or so to cough up an extra 125 bucks (or more) doesn't sound like the greatest idea.
For now, the Apple Watch Series 7 is without a doubt one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy, saving lives with ECG technology, fall detection, and Emergency SOS features (to name just a few), improving your health and sleep quality, resisting full water immersion, displaying your stuff in the highest available resolution on the largest ever screen, and keeping the lights on... for only a day or so between charges. Oh, well, there's no such thing as a perfect wearable device... yet.
