iFixit opens the Apple Watch Series 7 with the help of ex-Apple engineers

How repairable is the Apple Watch Series 7?





To backtrack a little, the Apple Watch Series 7 brings another durability improvement besides the tougher screen, and that’s IP6X certification. The certification means that the watch is resistant to dust particles, which iFixit points out was achieved thanks to the removal of the diagnostics port, but also thanks to a redesigned grill for the speaker.At the end of the day, the Apple Watch Series 7 gets the same repairability score as its two previous models—a 6/10. Of course, that doesn’t come as a surprise given how similar they are.iFixit managed to replace the Taptic Engine, but more importantly the display of the Series 7 without affecting its functionality. Replacing an Apple Watch display has never been easy per se, but at least you know it’s possible and how to do it thanks to iFixit.You can get detailed instructions for this and other DIY repairs on the iFixit website.