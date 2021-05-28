$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Deals Wearables

These hot new Apple Watch Series 6 deals are among the best we've ever seen

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 28, 2021, 11:12 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These hot new Apple Watch Series 6 deals are among the best we've ever seen
Given how incredibly successful Apple's smartwatches in general and the Series 6 in particular are still proving to be around the world despite intensifying competition from brands like Samsung, Huawei, Fitbit, OnePlus, and many others, it's genuinely astonishing how often we've seen these bad boys sold at substantial discounts in just the last few months alone.

The extremely well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 6, which is probably the best smartwatch you can buy in 2021 for use alongside an iPhone, can once again be purchased at a special price on Amazon in a multitude of different versions.

Although the markdowns themselves are hardly spectacular, it might not be such a bad idea to beat the (online) Prime Day rush and spend 70 bucks less than usual on a GPS-only or LTE-enabled 44mm model right now.

Folks with large wrists who don't need untethered cellular connectivity will unfortunately have to settle for a love-or-hate Product (RED) Sport Band along with a matching red aluminum case if they want to save the full $70. 

Meanwhile, there are no less than three flavors of the cellular-equipped 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at $70 off their regular price of $529 for a presumably limited time only. We're talking about blue, gold, and space gray aluminum versions paired with deep navy, pink sand, and black sport bands respectively, all three of which are now (slightly) cheaper than they've been in a long time.

The same $70 discount applies to a number of GPS-only and LTE-enabled Series 6 models in a 40mm size as well, but that's actually on par with several recent deals.

Last but certainly not least, the eye-catching red flavor with standalone 4G LTE functionality and a 40mm case size is available at the time of this writing for a whopping 91 bucks less than its $499 list price. As remarkable as that may sound, the discount is by no means unpredecented or unrivaled, although we also don't know if it's set to return anytime soon after it inevitably expires. 

Of course, when it comes to such popular yet slightly overpriced products, you can never really know if better deals await around the corner, so it's generally wise to simply buy what you need at your most convenient time. And if you can save $70 or $90 in the process, that sounds like a big overall win in our book.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Netflix's "Play Something" button is headed to Android users first
by Alan Friedman,  0
Netflix's "Play Something" button is headed to Android users first
Nokia Mobile to launch Nokia Solo Bud+
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Nokia Mobile to launch Nokia Solo Bud+
Oppo Watch 2 coming with square design, Snapdragon Wear 4100
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Oppo Watch 2 coming with square design, Snapdragon Wear 4100
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  10
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
by Martin Filipov,  2
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar

Latest deals

Popular stories
These hot new Apple Watch Series 6 deals are among the best we've ever seen
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
Popular stories
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
Popular stories
Expires in - 1m 2dFoldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
Popular stories
Own a piece of LG history for cheap - the LG Wing is heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless