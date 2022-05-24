 Massive new sale makes a bunch of old Apple Watch models too cheap to turn down - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Massive new sale makes a bunch of old Apple Watch models too cheap to turn down

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Massive new sale makes a bunch of old Apple Watch models too cheap to turn down
Apple often works in mysterious ways when it comes to releasing new products and keeping older ones alive or deciding to kill them off, so while the company's 2020 Series 6 smartwatch, for instance, was officially discontinued the very next year, the ancient 2017 Series 3 is somehow still around and available from many major US retailers.

Of course, that doesn't make the S3-powered Apple Watch Series 3 a smarter buy than any of its successors... as long as you can find said successors at reasonable enough prices.

Released in 2018 and 2019 with faster S4 and S5 processors under their hood, the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 are currently up for grabs for as little as $139.99 and $159.99 respectively. Seasoned bargain hunters will probably not be shocked to hear these are refurbished Woot deals we're talking about here, with all "scratch & dent" units on sale for a limited time shipping alongside the e-tailer's own 90-day warranty and solemn promise of flawless functionality.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm)

Space Gray Case, Black Band, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$159 99
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 4

44mm, Space Gray Case, Black Band, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)

Space Gray Case, Black Band, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$95 99
Buy at Woot

Your "fully working" iPhone-compatible wearable devices may exhibit a "moderate level of wear & tear", mind you, while packing a battery guaranteed to function at "minimum 85% capacity" and either supporting just GPS connectivity or also adding standalone 4G LTE technology to the equation.

Naturally, a cellular-enabled unit will cost extra, but at $149.99 and $179.99 respectively, the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 are pretty hard to turn down in these versions as well.

That LTE-capable 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 with an Always-On Retina display and a built-in compass feels like a particularly great bargain right now, undercutting a GPS-only Series 3 in brand-new condition at its regular price.

If for some reason you actually prefer the Apple Watch Series 3 over the Series 4 and 5 or simply want to spend as little money as possible, Woot can also hook you up with that oldie starting at a measly $95.99 for a limited time in refurbished condition. You're essentially looking at the textbook definition of an unbeatable price there, but we really can't stress how much better the Series 5 will be... if you can afford it.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Motorola Razr 3 revealed in leaked video
Motorola Razr 3 revealed in leaked video
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones)
It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones)
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 NFC box leaks revealing specs UPDATE: Mi Band 7 now official!
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 NFC box leaks revealing specs UPDATE: Mi Band 7 now official!
The Pixel 7: all stars align for Google as it can finally take on iPhones and Galaxies
The Pixel 7: all stars align for Google as it can finally take on iPhones and Galaxies
Two hot new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands go on sale ahead of 2022 Pride Month
Two hot new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands go on sale ahead of 2022 Pride Month

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless