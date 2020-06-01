iOS Apple Deals Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale at $100 off list prices in multiple variants again

by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 01, 2020
A groundbreaking new Apple Watch generation is most likely right around the corner, which can only mean one thing - the previous edition of the world's most popular smartwatch is arguably a smarter buy than ever before, at least if you know where to look for the best deals and heftiest discounts around.

Of course, it's no big secret that Amazon likes to routinely slash Apple Watch prices with absolutely no strings attached, and so you shouldn't act surprised at seeing multiple Series 5 variants deeply discounted mere weeks after a similarly extensive and compelling sale.

This time around, you need to wait for the substantial price cuts to be reflected at checkout and settle for a GPS-only model in your choice of 40 or 44mm sizes and several different color options. 

The smaller Apple Watch Series 5 normally costs $400, currently going for a full Benjamin less than that on the world's largest e-commerce platform in space gray/black and gold/pink sand combos. We're obviously talking about entry-level aluminum variants with no standalone cellular connectivity, and the same essentially goes for the 44mm size, which will set you back 100 bucks less than the regular price of $430. 

Folks with large wrists will also be happy to know this Series 5 size is available at a massively marked-down price in a trio of colors, allowing you to pair a space gray, silver, or gold case with a black, white, or pink sand sport band respectively.

Other than their dimensions, of course, the 40 and 44mm Series 5 Watches are practically identical, featuring everything from a beautiful Always-on Retina display to a swim-proof design, built-in compass, life-saving ECG monitoring functionality, a state-of-the-art heart rate tracker, and a blazing fast dual-core S5 chipset. And yes, the Series 6 will reportedly bring a large number of meaningful improvements to the table, but you're probably going to have to wait more than a year starting now to see that bad boy go down to as little as $300.

