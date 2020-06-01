The Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale at $100 off list prices in multiple variants again
This time around, you need to wait for the substantial price cuts to be reflected at checkout and settle for a GPS-only model in your choice of 40 or 44mm sizes and several different color options.
The smaller Apple Watch Series 5 normally costs $400, currently going for a full Benjamin less than that on the world's largest e-commerce platform in space gray/black and gold/pink sand combos. We're obviously talking about entry-level aluminum variants with no standalone cellular connectivity, and the same essentially goes for the 44mm size, which will set you back 100 bucks less than the regular price of $430.
Folks with large wrists will also be happy to know this Series 5 size is available at a massively marked-down price in a trio of colors, allowing you to pair a space gray, silver, or gold case with a black, white, or pink sand sport band respectively.
Other than their dimensions, of course, the 40 and 44mm Series 5 Watches are practically identical, featuring everything from a beautiful Always-on Retina display to a swim-proof design, built-in compass, life-saving ECG monitoring functionality, a state-of-the-art heart rate tracker, and a blazing fast dual-core S5 chipset. And yes, the Series 6 will reportedly bring a large number of meaningful improvements to the table, but you're probably going to have to wait more than a year starting now to see that bad boy go down to as little as $300.