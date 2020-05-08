iOS Apple Deals Wearables

Amazon has a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at a substantial $100 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 08, 2020, 9:40 AM
Amazon has a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at a substantial $100 discount
Whether or not Apple will be forced to release its next iPhone lineup significantly later than usual due to production difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company's upgraded smartwatch for 2020 is probably on schedule for a traditional commercial debut sometime in September.

That's only four months away (for those who've lost track of the time spent in isolation recently), and we all know what that means. Even though last year's Apple Watch Series 5 is presumably still selling like hotcakes, there's always room for more growth in such a thriving market and nothing drives volume growth like substantial discounts on already popular products.

Amazon's latest batch of deals on a rich selection of both GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants of the 2019-released wearable powerhouse might be the best one yet, slashing 100 bucks off the list prices of many top-selling models. 

The most affordable flavor currently available at a $100 discount is the one combining a 40mm aluminum case in space gray with a black sport band, which normally costs $399. Meanwhile, the same size of the non-LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 5 can be had at $50 less than usual when pairing a silver case with a white strap made from fluoroelastomer, aka rubber.

Those with larger wrists will be happy to hear the 44mm GPS-only Series 5 is also up for grabs at a cool $100 markdown in one variant, namely the space gray aluminum with a black sport band in tow. Of course, if you can afford one, a 2019-released Apple smartwatch with both GPS and cellular connectivity is undoubtedly even better, currently fetching $100 less than usual in multiple 40 and 44mm models. 

We're talking gold/pink, silver/white, and space gray/black combinations, all of which typically go for $499 and $529 in small and large sizes respectively. Keep in mind that these killer new deals don't have an expiration date listed, which is not necessarily good news as it probably means the discounts could go away at any time, not to mention inventory is likely limited at such reasonable prices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$130
Verizon starts selling the Moto G Power at a cool discount, Moto G Stylus also available
Verizon starts selling the Moto G Power at a cool discount, Moto G Stylus also available
-$10
Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount
Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount
The original Apple iPhone SE is on sale for just $90 (refurbished)
The original Apple iPhone SE is on sale for just $90 (refurbished)
Save $200 on LG's last year flagship at Amazon
Save $200 on LG's last year flagship at Amazon
-$70
Here's how you can save big on a cracked Samsung screen repair for a limited time
Expires in - 3w 2dHere's how you can save big on a cracked Samsung screen repair for a limited time
-$500
T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)
T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless