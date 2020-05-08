Amazon has a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at a substantial $100 discount





That's only four months away (for those who've lost track of the time spent in isolation recently), and we all know what that means. Even though last year's Apple Watch Series 5 is presumably still selling like hotcakes , there's always room for more growth in such a thriving market and nothing drives volume growth like substantial discounts on already popular products.



Amazon's latest batch of deals on a rich selection of both GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants of the 2019-released wearable powerhouse might be the best one yet, slashing 100 bucks off the list prices of many top-selling models.



The most affordable flavor currently available at a $100 discount is the one combining a 40mm aluminum case in space gray with a black sport band, which normally costs $399. Meanwhile, the same size of the non-LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 5 can be had at $50 less than usual when pairing a silver case with a white strap made from fluoroelastomer, aka rubber.



Those with larger wrists will be happy to hear the 44mm GPS-only Series 5 is also up for grabs at a cool $100 markdown in one variant, namely the space gray aluminum with a black sport band in tow. Of course, if you can afford one, a 2019-released Apple smartwatch with both GPS and cellular connectivity is undoubtedly even better, currently fetching $100 less than usual in multiple 40 and 44mm models.



We're talking gold/pink, silver/white, and space gray/black combinations, all of which typically go for $499 and $529 in small and large sizes respectively. Keep in mind that these killer new deals don't have an expiration date listed, which is not necessarily good news as it probably means the discounts could go away at any time, not to mention inventory is likely limited at such reasonable prices.