Woot has three different Apple Watch generations on sale at great prices





For 24 hours only, Woot has not one and not two but three Apple Watch generations on sale at excellent prices in refurbished condition, each of which comes with a handy 90-day warranty fulfilled by the Amazon-owned e-tailer.













The ancient Apple Watch Series 2 starts at a measly $129.99 in a Wi-Fi-only version with a 38mm case, obviously lacking many of the in-depth activity tracking and health monitoring capabilities of its descendants while featuring a sharp OLED Retina display, reasonably powerful dual-core processor, decent battery life, built-in heart rate sensor, and waterproof design.





If you hurry, you can get one of many Series 2 models at a price of between 130 and 150 bucks, including several Nike+ flavors available in both 38 and 42mm sizes. Meanwhile, the 2017-released Apple Watch Series 3 starts at an extremely affordable $169.99 of its own with a significantly faster chipset in tow and optional cellular connectivity.













Of course, an LTE-enabled variant will cost extra, but we can probably all agree $189.99 is a very low price to pay for the freedom of making and receiving voice calls on your wrist, no connected smartphone needed. That's in a 38mm size, mind you, although the 42mm cellular-enabled version is not prohibitively priced either, fetching $199.99.













Last but certainly not least, 2018's Apple Watch Series 4 is currently up for grabs at $279.99 in a single 40mm GPS-only variant with even more processing power on deck, as well as a bunch of improved sensors and health monitoring features.





The life-saving ECG app is by far this bad boy's biggest upgrade over its predecessor, and in fact, the Series 4 and Series 5 are almost identical both inside and out, so there's really no reason to skip this killer deal... other than the lack of standalone 4G LTE support.



