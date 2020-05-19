iOS Apple Deals Wearables

Woot has three different Apple Watch generations on sale at great prices

by Adrian Diaconescu
May 19, 2020, 5:43 AM
The world's most popular smartwatch family is expected to gain a game-changing new member in just a few months, but until that happens, bargain hunters might be more interested in picking up an older model at a cool discount than waiting for a vastly improved variant likely to cost an arm and a leg.

For 24 hours only, Woot has not one and not two but three Apple Watch generations on sale at excellent prices in refurbished condition, each of which comes with a handy 90-day warranty fulfilled by the Amazon-owned e-tailer.

Check out the Series 2 deals here



The ancient Apple Watch Series 2 starts at a measly $129.99 in a Wi-Fi-only version with a 38mm case, obviously lacking many of the in-depth activity tracking and health monitoring capabilities of its descendants while featuring a sharp OLED Retina display, reasonably powerful dual-core processor, decent battery life, built-in heart rate sensor, and waterproof design.

If you hurry, you can get one of many Series 2 models at a price of between 130 and 150 bucks, including several Nike+ flavors available in both 38 and 42mm sizes. Meanwhile, the 2017-released Apple Watch Series 3 starts at an extremely affordable $169.99 of its own with a significantly faster chipset in tow and optional cellular connectivity.

Check out the Series 3 deals here



Of course, an LTE-enabled variant will cost extra, but we can probably all agree $189.99 is a very low price to pay for the freedom of making and receiving voice calls on your wrist, no connected smartphone needed. That's in a 38mm size, mind you, although the 42mm cellular-enabled version is not prohibitively priced either, fetching $199.99.

Check out the Series 4 deals here



Last but certainly not least, 2018's Apple Watch Series 4 is currently up for grabs at $279.99 in a single 40mm GPS-only variant with even more processing power on deck, as well as a bunch of improved sensors and health monitoring features. 

The life-saving ECG app is by far this bad boy's biggest upgrade over its predecessor, and in fact, the Series 4 and Series 5 are almost identical both inside and out, so there's really no reason to skip this killer deal... other than the lack of standalone 4G LTE support.

