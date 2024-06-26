While Apple Watch X renders reveal a larger screen, they also lessen the odds of a larger battery

According to 91mobiles , it was able to obtain raw CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 aka Apple Watch X. The 2-inch display on the timepiece will be the largest screen ever seen on an Apple Watch as it will top the 1.92-inch glass on the first two Apple Watch Ultra models. The device will be smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with dimensions of 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm.





Apple Watch Series 10 will have the same design as last year's Series 9 down to the placement of the Digital Crown and the side buttons. But there has been speculation that Even with a larger display, thewill have the same design as last year's Series 9 down to the placement of the Digital Crown and the side buttons. But there has been speculation that Apple will switch to a magnetic band system for the Apple Watch X which would replace the current bands that slide into notches at the top and bottom of the watch.







By changing to a magnetic system, Apple was expected to free up some additional space inside the Apple Watch to accommodate a larger battery. It would also allow the tech giant to make the timepiece a little thinner. However, 91mobiles says that nothing it has seen in the renders indicates that a new magnetic Apple Watch Band system will be introduced with the Apple Watch X. You can see the notches used in the current band system when you browse through the renders.









Apple Watch Ultra 2 is offered in a single case size of 49mm. We could see the new Apple Watch X models introduced in early September in two case sizes, 45mm and 49mm. This would be larger than the 41mm and 45mm case sizes available for the Apple Watch Series 9 .Theis offered in a single case size of 49mm.





Unless Apple developed a new pulse oximeter that doesn't infringe on Masimo's patents, the feature, which measures the oxygen saturation of the user's blood, will not be enabled on the Apple Watch X. Instead, Apple could add a feature that will warn users when their blood pressure is too high or too low . Another new feature might detect sleep apnea which is a serious condition that occurs when a person stops and starts breathing while sleeping.





Last year, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shot down the hopes of Apple Watch fans by saying that the "2024 Apple Watch will unlikely have significant innovative experiences." Earlier rumors called for the Apple Watch X to sport a microLED display and feature a sensor that would warn users when their blood glucose levels were too high or too low. Both of these features will not be found on the Apple Watch X.

