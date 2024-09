Apple Watch Series 10 could get as loud as a lawnmower, so playing music on it is not out of the question

Apple Watch Series 10

Will that lead to a massive spike in people, listening to music in public – and while commuting, in particular? I'm pretty sure it's going to happen. I'm often wondering what's the maximum punishment that we as a society can inflict upon those who blast music on the bus… I'm often wondering what's the maximum punishment that we as a society can inflict upon those who blast music on the bus…

The Apple Watch Series 10 also isolates calls pretty darn good

Okay, time for an amazing feature: Lexy claims that the Apple Watch Series 10 is great at reducing background noise on phone and FaceTime calls thanks to the new voice isolation feature (replicating the one found on the AirPods Pro 2).





– Lexy Savvides, September 2024

That's a game changer: I can't wait to test this one out.



Of course, we'll make sure to check to see if we can verify these claims in our own review, scheduled to come soon. So stay tuned! That's a game changer: I can't wait to test this one out.

Amazing. 92 dB is not a small number by any means. To put it in perspective, 92 dB is in the lawnmower (or motorcycle engine) field. Of course, the measured 92 dB are probably because the two Apple watches were put right next to each other – you won't be listening to yourby slapping it into your canal, right?If nothing else, keeping your wrist on the side of your head is going to affect your morning run. Also, listening to music at 92 dB could damage your hearing, leading to hearing loss. If I was cynical about it, I could draw some comparisons between the mighty loud Series 10 and the fact that you can now use AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid device . But I won't.However, when you listen to thefrom a normal distance, it turns out that it's not very loud. Lexy says that blasting a rock track at full volume on the watch speaker in "a quiet indoor environment" made a colleague of hers hear the music from about 20 feet (ca. 6 m) away.She replicated the experiment outside – when street noise is present, her colleague had to be standing "right next" to Lexy in order to hear anything from the watch. Lexy came to the conclusion that theis "nowhere near" as loud as the maximum volume from a phone speaker.