Incredibly rare deal slashes 50 percent off Apple Watch SE price with LTE

Incredibly rare deal slashes 50 percent off Apple Watch SE price with LTE0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Reasonably priced right off the bat, at $279 and up, the premium-looking and relatively feature-packed intelligent timepiece didn't receive a lot of substantial discounts from major US retailers and carriers since its commercial debut either. But now, for an undoubtedly limited time only, T-Mobile can shave 50 percent off the MSRP of the LTE-enabled 40mm model.
After taking a $34 gift card and 24 monthly bill credits totaling $130.99 into consideration, you'll be spending just $165 instead of $330 for the Retina OLED display-sporting smartwatch with S5 processing power, fall detection, a built-in compass, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a completely swim-proof design.
Unfortunately, because such hefty Apple Watch SE discounts are so hard to come by, you won't be surprised to hear that two of the four 40mm variants technically on sale at half off are out of stock already. That leaves you with a backordered silver aluminum/white sport flavor and a love-it-or-hate-it gold aluminum with plum sport loop model that's ready to ship as soon as you decide our list of the best smartwatches available today doesn't include a better alternative at a comparable price (spoiler alert: it does not).