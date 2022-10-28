Three Apple Watch SE 2 versions score unprecedented and unexpected new discounts





But while the first Amazon deals with and without standalone cellular connectivity were predictably modest, the e-commerce giant is back today with significantly deeper price cuts.

Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band M/L $39 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band S/M $39 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm, GPS + Cellular, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band S/M $39 off (12%) Buy at Amazon









Amazon is selling no less than three different models at that unprecedented discount, although folks with small wrists will probably be sad to hear all three come with a jumbo-sized 44mm case. On the bright side, both the GPS-only "Starlight" version and 4G LTE-enabled "Midnight" flavor include S/M bands designed to fit 140-190mm wrists, with only the non-cellular-capable Midnight model going the M/L route made for 160-210mm wrists.





The heavily marked-down trio could naturally go out of stock at any moment due to presumably rampant demand seeing as how the second-gen Apple Watch SE is undoubtedly the best budget smartwatch iPhone users can get for Christmas.





Incapable of measuring your ECG or blood oxygen levels, this ultra-affordable Apple S8 powerhouse can impressively detect both falls and car crashes while sporting an undeniably high-quality Retina LTPO OLED display with 1000 nits brightness, withstanding water immersion up to 50 meters deep, and keeping the lights on for up to 18 hours between charges, which remains the number one flaw of... all of Apple 's hugely popular wearable devices