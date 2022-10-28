Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Three Apple Watch SE 2 versions score unprecedented and unexpected new discounts

Priced at just $249 and up with the exact same processor, ultra-advanced third-generation optical heart sensor, and a number of other identical features and capabilities as the $399 and up Apple Watch Series 8, the upgraded Apple Watch SE appeared to leave little to no room for holiday discounts this year when it commercially debuted last month.

But while the first Amazon deals with and without standalone cellular connectivity were predictably modest, the e-commerce giant is back today with significantly deeper price cuts.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band M/L
$39 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band S/M
$39 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS + Cellular, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band S/M
$39 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

We're obviously not talking anything as extreme as what the same retailer currently offers for cash-strapped buyers of the original 2020 edition, but for the first time ever, you can save a hefty 39 bucks on a decidedly feature-packed and in many ways modern Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen).

Amazon is selling no less than three different models at that unprecedented discount, although folks with small wrists will probably be sad to hear all three come with a jumbo-sized 44mm case. On the bright side, both the GPS-only "Starlight" version and 4G LTE-enabled "Midnight" flavor include S/M bands designed to fit 140-190mm wrists, with only the non-cellular-capable Midnight model going the M/L route made for 160-210mm wrists.

The heavily marked-down trio could naturally go out of stock at any moment due to presumably rampant demand seeing as how the second-gen Apple Watch SE is undoubtedly the best budget smartwatch iPhone users can get for Christmas.

Incapable of measuring your ECG or blood oxygen levels, this ultra-affordable Apple S8 powerhouse can impressively detect both falls and car crashes while sporting an undeniably high-quality Retina LTPO OLED display with 1000 nits brightness, withstanding water immersion up to 50 meters deep, and keeping the lights on for up to 18 hours between charges, which remains the number one flaw of... all of Apple's hugely popular wearable devices.
