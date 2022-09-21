The all-new Apple Watch SE scores its first-ever discount in multiple versions
Of the three new smartwatches unveiled by the industry's world heavyweight champion a couple of weeks back, the second-gen Apple Watch SE may have elicited the lowest level of excitement among power users and health nuts.
But if you're on a tight budget and think you can make do without the rugged design of the nichey Apple Watch Ultra and some of the more advanced sensors of the mass-oriented Series 8 powerhouse, you should know that this is an absolutely stellar candidate for the title of best affordable smartwatch available right now.
Priced at only $249 and up, the long overdue sequel to the first-gen Apple Watch SE from 2020 is incredibly enough already discounted in two main variants and several different color options. Naturally, you're not looking at any substantial savings here, but being able to slash around 10 bucks off the $329 and $279 list prices of the large 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 with and without standalone cellular connectivity respectively is certainly... better than nothing.
Unfortunately, Amazon is showing bargain hunters with small wrists no love whatsoever, at least for the time being, although that doesn't make the 40mm new Apple Watch SE any less appealing for the masses.
After all, this bad boy packs the exact same S8 processor as the $399 and up Apple Watch Series 8 (which has only been discounted in a few premium stainless steel versions thus far) while also checking a whole bunch of "modern" health monitoring boxes with everything from a third-generation optical heart rate sensor to fall detection and menstrual cycle tracking on deck.
Of course, you won't also get ECG or blood oxygen monitoring on such a tight budget, but the water-resistant design, beautiful Retina display, built-in speaker, standalone GPS functionality, and always-on altimeter all bring their own crucial contributions to one of the most compelling value propositions in the wearable industry today. With or without a $10 discount.
