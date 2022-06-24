Huge new $100 discount makes one Apple Watch SE model an absolute steal





If we're not mistaken, the budget-friendly smartwatch released back in the fall of 2020 is in fact currently available at its lowest ever price in a GPS-only 44mm variant at both Walmart and Amazon. Just like with the Series 7 yesterday, bargain hunters need to opt for a specific color combination to maximize their savings.





In this particular case, we're talking about an aluminum-made device with a silver case and "Abyss Blue" sport band setting you back a whopping 100 bucks less than its $309 list price. Because all other models are marked down by a lot less, this jumbo-sized version is incredibly enough cheaper than the 40mm Apple Watch SE sans cellular connectivity.





Essentially maintained in the spotlight last year by the absence of a sequel, Apple 's first-ever low-cost wearable device is widely expected to get a (vastly upgraded) second edition this fall alongside a high-end Series 8 cousin.









More or less as affordable as the best budget smartwatches right now, Apple Watch Series 3 included, the SE comes with a more than decent set of health features in tow, as well as a sharp Retina display, top-notch water resistance, and... not exactly outstanding battery life. But the heart rate monitor and the life-saving fall detection and Emergency SOS technologies alone make this bad boy an objectively great bargain at the time of this writing.