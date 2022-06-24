Huge new $100 discount makes one Apple Watch SE model an absolute steal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot on the heels of one of the most random (and awesome) Apple Watch Series 7 deals yet, the older, humbler, but still very attractive Apple Watch SE is today also scoring one of its highest discounts to date.
If we're not mistaken, the budget-friendly smartwatch released back in the fall of 2020 is in fact currently available at its lowest ever price in a GPS-only 44mm variant at both Walmart and Amazon. Just like with the Series 7 yesterday, bargain hunters need to opt for a specific color combination to maximize their savings.
In this particular case, we're talking about an aluminum-made device with a silver case and "Abyss Blue" sport band setting you back a whopping 100 bucks less than its $309 list price. Because all other models are marked down by a lot less, this jumbo-sized version is incredibly enough cheaper than the 40mm Apple Watch SE sans cellular connectivity.
Essentially maintained in the spotlight last year by the absence of a sequel, Apple's first-ever low-cost wearable device is widely expected to get a (vastly upgraded) second edition this fall alongside a high-end Series 8 cousin.
That means the mainstream appeal of the world's second best-selling smartwatch is bound to nosedive in the next few months, which might make $100 discounts feel like the norm rather than the exception soon. Of course, you can never take something like that for granted when dealing with Apple's industry-leading products, so it's probably better to be early than sorry, even with Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival right around the corner.
More or less as affordable as the best budget smartwatches right now, Apple Watch Series 3 included, the SE comes with a more than decent set of health features in tow, as well as a sharp Retina display, top-notch water resistance, and... not exactly outstanding battery life. But the heart rate monitor and the life-saving fall detection and Emergency SOS technologies alone make this bad boy an objectively great bargain at the time of this writing.
