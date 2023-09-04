Walmart has the OG Apple Watch SE with 4G LTE on sale at new record low prices

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

While we're fairly certain that a "mainstream" new Apple Watch Series 9 is coming in just a couple of weeks and a rugged Watch Ultra 2 also seems set for an official announcement alongside the iPhone 15 family on September 12, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 could well be left without a sequel this fall.

That sounds like bad news for cash-strapped fans of the Cupertino-based tech giant, but if you're on a really tight budget, you probably couldn't have afforded a new Apple Watch SE 3 anyway. Instead, you might be tempted by Walmart's latest extraordinary deals on the first-gen Apple Watch SE, which further improve on the already phenomenal discounts offered by the same retailer on the same 2020-released device not too long ago.

You are once again looking at cellular-enabled units here available in both 40 and 44mm sizes, and compared to how much these variants used to cost back at launch (and shortly thereafter), you stand to save a lot of money right now.

Specifically, the large Apple Watch SE with 4G LTE speeds is currently reduced from an original list price of $359 all the way down to $159, while a small model capable of making and receiving voice calls on its own will set you back $129 instead of $329.

Even if you ignore this thing's "regular" prices, you will probably not find it very difficult to appreciate the appeal and value of a $129 Apple smartwatch with top-shelf Apple software support and... not-too-shabby hardware specifications.

The first-gen SE can do 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, and even fall detection, all while sporting a reasonably high-quality Retina display and an iconic digital crown with haptic feedback. The Apple S5 processor under its hood is not exactly a screamer, but everything else is either on par with or far above one's expectations for a wearable device costing $129 and up in this day and age.

