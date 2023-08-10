Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Watch Series 9 might get a brand new band, claims rare Apple products collector

Watch Series 9 might get a brand new band, claims rare Apple products collector
In a month, the world will be iPhone 15-obsessed, but there’s more to marvel at from Apple besides smartphones. The Cupertino giant is expected to also announce the Apple Watch Series 9 and the high-end model Apple Watch Ultra 2 come mid-September.

There could be a brand new band to go with the upcoming smartwatch line, too, rumors claim (via 9to5Mac). The alleged refreshed design surfaced by rare Apple products collector Kosutami in a post over at X.

The leak reads: “Apple will release a new Watch band with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle (might like Modern Buckle Leather Band one) this year later with new watch”. There’s also a concept image of what this new band might look like. Here, take a look:



This render does ring a bell, actually. The Modern Buckle was launched alongside the original Apple Watch, which debuted in 2015. It’s a stylish leather strap with stainless steel lugs and a hefty magnetic stainless steel clasp. Originally, it was retailed at $249 and later, the price dropped 100 bucks to $149. Interestingly enough, in mid-2018 the US store pulled out the Modern Buckle strap for a while, but later reappeared.

Nowadays it’s still available for $149, coming in three different sizes – Small, Medium and Large (for different wrist sizes from 135-180mm). Speaking of straps, Apple also sells the Leather Link (featuring a leather exterior with magnets inside). Apple Watch Series 2 and Watch Series 3 users will remember there was a Woven Nylon band, but since the smartwatch line has moved its fabric bands to either having Velcro-style straps or closed straps for a precise fitting.

Most recently, Apple has introduced new band types alongside the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022.

Do you want a smart strap?


Apple has been granted a patent dubbed "Electrodes For Gesture Recognition" and the blueprints look straight out of sci-fi. Future Apple smartwatches could get hand gestures-enabled straps that could even detect finger movements.

