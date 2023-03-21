Amazon has one Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) model with LTE on sale at a record high discount

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Even though it's clearly more diverse and expansive than ever, the Apple Watch lineup continues to include just one main option for each type of consumer the Cupertino-based tech giant sees as worth pursuing.

If you're a fan of the great outdoors, for instance, it's pretty obvious that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is right for you. The Apple Watch Series 8, meanwhile, is without a doubt the all-around best smartwatch for most "typical" iPhone owners, and if you're on a tight budget, you should definitely not hesitate to get the second-gen Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band, Apple S8 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Always-on Altimeter, Speaker, Compass, Fall Detection, Crash Detection,
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Apple S8 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Always-on Altimeter, Speaker, Compass, Fall Detection, Crash Detection,
$59 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

That latter option packs an almost surprisingly large number of sensors and health monitoring tools into a very familiar design, normally starting at an extremely reasonable $249.

If you want to add cellular connectivity to the GPS and Bluetooth support of this ultra-affordable bad boy, you'd usually have to pay $50 more, but right now, Amazon is slashing that 50 bucks off the $299 list price of a 40mm Starlight aluminum model with a matching Starlight sport band and 4G LTE capabilities.

To our knowledge, this is the highest ever discount offered by a major retailer such as Amazon on this specific Apple Watch SE 2 variant, although there's also a 44mm model with LTE support and a combination of a Midnight aluminum case and Midnight sport band setting you back $60 less than its regular price of $330 for the last few days.

These deals are unlikely to last... much longer, mind you, making quite possibly the best budget smartwatch out there cheaper than ever in a couple of decidedly appealing versions.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is incredibly powered by the same S8 processor as the high-end Apple Watch Series 8 while also featuring a state-of-the-art third-generation optical heart rate sensor, always-on altimeter, built-in speaker, compass, fall detection, and crash detection technology.

There's no ECG, of course, or blood oxygen app, but for those prices, you arguably get a whole lot more than you may have expected before the fall of 2022.
